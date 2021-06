Maui is the second-largest island in Hawaii, and it is commonly referred to as “The Valley Isle.“ It is best known for its nature reserves, majestic volcanos, and golden beaches. Speaking of the beach, don’t forget to spend your day engaging in water activities while you’re here. Travellers who love to hike will also find proper trails to do just that. You can also go on a road trip through Hana Highway or snorkel at Molokini. If you are vacationing with kids, book a tour with Atlantis Submarine. Before your trip begins, let us help you find a place to stay. For your accommodation needs, check out our list of the best hostels in Maui, Hawaii, USA.