Elgin, TX

Wildcat Walkers - Free Walking Program for 60+

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeniors aged 60+ are invited to come to the Elgin Recreation Center for FREE Monday - Friday from 8:00AM-10:00AM to walk laps in the Gym. Wildcat Walkers is a fun way to socialize with other seniors while walking in a climate controlled gym, providing a safe space for fitness. The Elgin Recreation Center rewards walking milestones, so for your first 100 miles walked, you receive a shirt, for 250 miles you'll receive a pedometer and for 500 miles you'll receive a stainless steel water bottle.

