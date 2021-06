The dear reader can probably no longer bear hearing bad news, and perhaps he even celebrated the (late) fall of this poorly constructed cosplay by Environment Minister Ricardo Salles. The joy of the poor is short-lived, however, and Salles is just a wave amid the tsunami of environmental seepage that plagues this corner of the world. Currently, for example, at least 41 invasive fish species are using all the resources that evolution has given them to conquer the rivers of the Amazon.