Study seeks origins of ghost nets that haunt Hawaii's shores

By CALEB JONES
Beaumont Enterprise
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHONOLULU (AP) — “Ghost nets” from unknown origins drift among the Pacific's currents, threatening sea creatures and littering shorelines with the entangled remains of what they kill. Lost or discarded at sea, sometimes decades ago, this fishing gear continues to wreak havoc on marine life and coral reefs in Hawaii.

