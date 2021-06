SAN MATEO, Calif. — It may have been an abridged cross country season for Saint Mary's, after the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out fall competition. Nonetheless, the Gaels were able to get in a pair of races and the West Coast Conference has announced their annual All-Academic teams following the shortened spring year. Tommy Bell has picked up first-team honors for the Gaels, while a total of 13 Gaels between the two programs have been honored by the conference.