Massillon Perry Div. III regional results

CADIZ — East Liverpool’s Nathan Kelly shot a 78 to finish third overall to lead area golfers on Monday at the Div. II boys sectional at Cadiz Country Club. Kelly was one of four individual qualifiers not on a qualifying team who will advance to the district tournament set for Oct. 4 at Eagle Sticks. Two teams and two individuals not on a qualifying team will advance to the state tournament set for Oct. 15 and 16 at Northstar in Sunbury.

CADIZ, OH ・ 6 DAYS AGO