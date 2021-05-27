CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massillon Perry Div. III regional results

 2021-05-27

(Top four advance to state) 3200 RELAY: 1. Canton Central Catholic (Ian Paul, Blake Abbott, Max Grillo, Barrett Scheatzle) 8:12.85; 2. McDonald 8:14.72; 3. East Canton 8:17.51; 4. Dalton 8:22.59; 5. Badger 8:35.22; 6. Crestview 8:37.20; 7. Rittman 8:37.37; 8. Mineral Ridge 8:40.37. DISCUS: 1. Ryan Henry (McDonald) 168-1; 2....

louisvilleleopards.org

Louisville Spoils Massillon’s Senior Night – Volleyball

<<< Previous Vs. East Canton | Volleyball Schedule | Next Vs. Austintown Fitch >>>. The Louisville Leopards Varsity Volleyball Team defeated the host Massillon Tigers in four sets 25-13, 25-20, 22-25, 25-11 Tuesday at Washington High School. With the victory, Louisville improves to 6-7 on the season. . DeJacimo Leads...
MASSILLON, OH
continentalenews.com

VolleyPirates in DIV-IV Northwest District 5

Continental High was assigned the same District for the 2021 OHSAA Volleyball Division IV tournament. Continental is in Northwest District 5 which is the Southwest portion of the District. District assignments did not change from 2020. Fort Recovery advanced out of this District last year. Fort Recovery was eliminated in the Regional Semifinals by eventual State Champion, Tiffin Calvert.
CONTINENTAL, OH
27 First News

Player of the Game: Massillon’s Jalen Slaughter

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Massillon Freshman Quarterback Jalen Slaughter was named Player of the Game for his efforts in the Tigers’ 31-21 come-from-behind victory over Austintown Fitch on Friday night. The week six matchups was broadcast live as the WKBN High School Football Game of the Week. Slaughter amassed 207...
MASSILLON, OH
27 First News

Despite holding lead late; Fitch falls to Massillon

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Massillon outscored Fitch in the fourth quarter, 14-0, to win a hard-fought matchup – 31-21. The Tigers improve to 4-2 while Fitch falls to 3-2. After holding the Tigers to a punt on their opening drive, the Falcons began their first possession on their own 1-yard line. Ninety-nine yards later, Cam Smith raced into the end zone to give Fitch the early 7-0 lead. The drive was highlighted by Jayden Eley’s long catch from Devin Sherwood to give the Falcons some breathing room.
MASSILLON, OH
Vindy.com

Legacy game: Fitch, Massillon set for matchup at Falcon Stadium

AUSTINTOWN — Everyone knows the legacy of the Massillon Tigers, a tradition that’s been on-going since 1891. Paul Brown, Obie, historically the Tigers (3-2) have one of the most successful high school football programs in the country. With that being said, it’s no surprise that the Austintown Fitch Falcons (3-1)...
MASSILLON, OH
Review

SPORTSBRIEFING

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — Oak Glen’s boys soccer team was dealt a 10-3 loss to East Fairmont on Saturday. Oak Glen is 3-6-1 and is at Edison on Monday. COLUMBIANA — Akron Springfield’s boys and girls cross country teams swept team titles on Saturday at the 23rd annual Clipper Cross Country Invitational on Saturday at the Ward Athletic Complex.
SOCCER
Review

Volleyball scores

CALCUTTA — Beaver Local volleyball coach Sarah Lowe earned her 200th career win as the Beavers knockedd off Harrison Central 25-14, 25-15, 25-13 on Monday. For the Beavers (12-1), Brooke Talbot had eight kills, two blocks, 10 assists five digs and seven aces. Grace Hill added 11 kills. Elizabeth Kolkowski had five kills and five blocks. Kodi Kinsey had 17 digs. Leah Riccardo had four digs. Emma Joesph had 17 assists. Bailey Bowersock added seven digs.
WELLSVILLE, OH
Review

Runners go for it at Columbiana County meet

EAST PALESTINE — Salem senior Davin Koskinen captured his first varsity race at the Columbiana County Cross Country Meet on Tuesday. Salem freshman Maggie Hall won her second race with many more to come. It all added up to a seventh straight county sweep for the Salem boys and girls.
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, OH
Review

Computer Ratings

Top 16 schools from each region in the final report Oct. 24 will qualify for the playoffs. Region 13 – 1. Beloit West Branch (6-0) 11.9337, 2. Youngstown Ursuline (4-1) 11.7727, 3. Perry (5-1) 10.5758, 4. Gates Mills Gilmour Acad. (4-1) 10.0955, 5. Navarre Fairless (6-0) 9.6667, 6. Cle. Villa Angela-St. Joseph (3-1) 8.9968, 7. Salem (5-1) 8.4924, 8. Girard (4-2) 7.3639, 9. Gates Mills Hawken (4-2) 7.3231, 10. Lisbon Beaver (4-2) 6.5172, 11. Canton South (4-2) 6.1086, 12. Cle. Glenville (3-3) 5.8229, 13. Poland Seminary (3-3) 5.5278, 14. Chagrin Falls (3-3) 4.3231, 15. Cuy. Falls Cuy. Valley Christian Acad. (3-3) 4.2895, 16. Canal Fulton Northwest (3-3) 3.8667, 17. Peninsula Woodridge (2-3) 3.4921, 18. East Cle. Shaw (2-4) 3.3677, 19. Struthers (3-3) 3.1684, 20. Mentor Lake Cath. (1-5) 2.8041, 25. East Liverpool (1-4) 1.
SPORTS
Review

Beaver Local breaks Brooke; Tigers still unbeaten

CALCUTTA — Beaver Local beat Brooke on Tuesday night, 21-25, 25-21, 25-22, 25-19. Brooke Talbot had nine kills, nine assists, and 15 digs. Grace Hill added six kills and four blocks. Elizabeth Kolkowski provided six kills, five digs, and five blocks for the Beavers. Kodi Kinsey tallied 19 digs, Leah...
COLUMBIANA, OH
Review

Potters have no answer for St. C

ST. CLAIRSVILLE — St. Clairsville blanked East Liverpool 4-0 on Tuesday in boys soccer action. East Liverpool is 5-3-2 and is at Salem on Thursday. St. Clairsville (10-2) had just beaten the Potters 3-0 in an OVAC semifinal on Sept. 3. “St. Clairsville is a really good team. We tried...
EAST LIVERPOOL, OH
NewsBreak
Sports
Vindy.com

Fitch falls to Massillon: Costly mistakes doom Falcons in 31-21 loss

AUSTINTOWN — To be one of the best teams, you have to beat the best teams. Sometimes, despite everything, it just isn’t your night. A victory over the mighty Massillon Tigers (4-2) was within grasp, but Austintown Fitch miscues at the wrong times left the Falcons (3-2) walking off the turf with a sour taste in their mouth.
AUSTINTOWN, OH
Review

JUNIOR HIGH

7th Grade: Beaver won, 25-21, 25-5 on Tuesday. Lily Schrieber had nine points, Aubrey Stewart and Ciara Call posted seven points each for the winners. 8th Grade: Beaver won, 25-20, 27-25. Raegan Pickering had seven points and six aces for the Beavers. Teammate Bria Boyd had five points and three aces.
HIGH SCHOOL
pdjnews.com

Perry to host Regional Softball tournament

Perry High School will be a host site for the OSSAA class 3A Regional Softball Tournament this Thursday, Sept. 30 and Friday, Oct. 1. All games will be played at the Perry Softball Complex, located at 1502 US-77. The high school softball teams competing in the regional tournament are Perry, Little Axe, Lindsay, and Prague. The first game will be the Lady Maroons against the Little Axe Indians…
SPORTS
Review

Kelly advances to district

CADIZ — East Liverpool’s Nathan Kelly shot a 78 to finish third overall to lead area golfers on Monday at the Div. II boys sectional at Cadiz Country Club. Kelly was one of four individual qualifiers not on a qualifying team who will advance to the district tournament set for Oct. 4 at Eagle Sticks. Two teams and two individuals not on a qualifying team will advance to the state tournament set for Oct. 15 and 16 at Northstar in Sunbury.
CADIZ, OH
Review

Beavers face meat of schedule

CALCUTTA — Beaver Local’s volleyball team secured a 25-22, 21-25, 25-20, 25-18 win over Buckeye 8 rival Indian Creek on Thursday. Beaver Local is 14-1 and leads the OVAC Class 4A standings and is well out in front of second-place Indian Creek. The cut-off date for the OVAC tournament is Oct. 7 and the Beavers are in a comfortable spot to host semifinals on Oct. 12 if it can get past its next few challenges.
EAST LIVERPOOL, OH
Review

Tigers close in on EOAC title

SALINEVILLE–With tournaments around the corner, Wellsville and Southern volleyball gave fans something to cheer about on Thursday. The Tigers overcame the rival Indians, 25-19, 25-17, 25-15. The two teams went back and forth in the first two sets, but Wellsville utilized its back row perfectly and took advantage of some...
WELLSVILLE, OH
Review

Beavers blasts Huskies

CALCUTTA — Beaver Local is on the doorstep of a Buckeye 8 Athletic League North Division title after besting Harrison Central 48-14 on Friday. Beaver Local has won five straight to improve to 5-2 and 3-0 in the Buckeye 8 North Division. The Beavers can clinch their first Buckeye 8 football title in school history with a win next Friday at Indian Creek.
CALCUTTA, OH
Review

Long road for Golden Bears

BERKELEY SPRINGS, W.Va. — The Oak Glen football team is hoping to play a game, while Berkeley Springs is looking to win back-to-back games for the first time this season. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Friday at Morgan Field. “It’s amazing,” Oak Glen (1-1) head coach Ted Arneault said...
BERKELEY SPRINGS, WV

