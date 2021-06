If you have ever grown tomatoes, you know that you must check your plants daily. Tomatoes ripen fast, and you must keep on top of the harvest. Plus, you need to watch for signs of “hornworms.” Hornworms are not “worms” at all, but caterpillars. Big ones, as big as your thumb! They feed on the tomato plant’s foliage, sometimes even the fruit, and can leave you with little more than stems and stalks. I usually pluck the caterpillars and, if they are small, offer them to my chickens. (My hens are terrified of the big ones!)