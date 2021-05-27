Cancel
East Liverpool, OH

EL scholars of the month

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNathan Dawson has been selected as Scholar of the Month for April at East Liverpool High School. Nathan is ranked in the top 20% of his class with a cumulative GPA of 3.609, taking Advanced Placement Coursework. Nathan has been a member of the Cross Country team for three years, receiving the Ralph Locke Award his Senior year in Cross Country for leadership, hard work, and dedication. He has been a member of the ELHS Pride ‘n Stride Marching Band for five years, serving as a field commander for two years, all while playing two instruments. Nathan has been a member of the ELHS Varsity Swim team for four years and is a member of the relay team that broke two school records: 200 Medley relay and 200 Freestyle relay. He was a member of the ELHS Academic team for two years. Nathan was selected as a delegate to Buckeye Boys State, and he was recently inducted into the National Honor Society.

Related
