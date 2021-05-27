EL scholars of the month

Nathan Dawson has been selected as Scholar of the Month for April at East Liverpool High School. Nathan is ranked in the top 20% of his class with a cumulative GPA of 3.609, taking Advanced Placement Coursework. Nathan has been a member of the Cross Country team for three years, receiving the Ralph Locke Award his Senior year in Cross Country for leadership, hard work, and dedication. He has been a member of the ELHS Pride ‘n Stride Marching Band for five years, serving as a field commander for two years, all while playing two instruments. Nathan has been a member of the ELHS Varsity Swim team for four years and is a member of the relay team that broke two school records: 200 Medley relay and 200 Freestyle relay. He was a member of the ELHS Academic team for two years. Nathan was selected as a delegate to Buckeye Boys State, and he was recently inducted into the National Honor Society.