Laura (Dannhaus) Fieseler, 94, passed away on May 24, 2021 in Brenham after a brief illness. Laura was born in Jan. 26, 1927 to Edward Dannhaus and Lillian (Lehmann) Dannhaus in New Wehdem, Texas. She was baptized on March 23, 1927 at Salem Lutheran Church by Pastor William Utesch. Laura was confirmed at St. James Lutheran Church of New Wehdem on April 6, 1941 by Pastor H.T. Flachmeier and on March 26, 1950 Laura married Ernest Fieseler at St. James Lutheran Church of New Wehdem by her uncle, Pastor H.W. Dannhaus.