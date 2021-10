WHEELING — As much as coaches and players hate losing, sometimes a loss can be a learning tool for later in the season. Just last week Oak Glen blew a 2-0 halftime lead in a loss to Fairmont Senior. The top-seeded Golden Bears (9-2) led No. 2 St. Clairsville by a like score at the break Saturday morning, only to watch the Red Devils (8-1-2) draw even on a pair of net-finders in a 12-minute span of the second half at windy Wheeling Island Stadium.

WHEELING, WV ・ 8 DAYS AGO