Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black is one of the most popular politicians in Georgia, but even that might not be enough to win the Republican U.S. Senate primary in 2022. The affable farmer has outperformed others on the top of the ticket since first winning office in 2010, but now that Donald Trump has hand-picked former University of Georgia football player Herschel Walker for the primary, Black has found his campaign in the difficult position of explaining why the former president — still very popular with the base — is misguided.

