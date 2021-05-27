Study seeks origins of ghost nets that haunt Hawaii's shores

Extreme disturbances such as hurricanes can cause reductions in coral cover and three-dimensional (3D) structural complexity of coral reefs. We examined changes in structural complexity utilizing 3D reconstruction of a coral-reef site before and after Hurricane Walaka passed through Lalo of the Northwestern Hawaiian Islands. This event resulted in complete destruction of the coral-reef habitat, with dramatic changes in benthic cover from pre-hurricane tabulate coral to post-hurricane rubble. Rugosity and mean slope decreased after the hurricane, while structural complexity, captured by vector ruggedness measure (VRM), showed resolution-specific responses. This metric captured the structural complexity of rubble at a high raster resolution of 1 cm and that of tabulate coral at lower resolutions, resulting in decreases in mean VRM values at 2- and 4-cm resolutions but an increase at 1-cm resolution. Variability in profile and planform curvature was reduced after the hurricane due to a disappearance of extreme curvature values created by the tabulate coral after the hurricane. This study highlights the varying responses of habitat complexity metrics to the complete destruction of a coral reef and provides us with insights into how choices of habitat complexity metrics can affect quantitative assessments of 3D habitat structure.