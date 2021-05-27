Cancel
The long-awaited event of the season

By Sarah Peters
gulfcoastnewstoday.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleFOLEY - The Copper Kettle’s 6th Annual Hobbit Tea was a longer journey then expected, as the small local business battled hurricane winds and delivered food in the shadow of the plague. But the isolation of 2020 and delayed festivities ended with the arrival of weary travelers to the Shire in May 2021, when the Kettle opened its rounded door and lit the campfires, making it a welcome sight for guests.

