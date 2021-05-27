The long-awaited event of the season

Electro-progressive jazz duo sungazer witnessed the rising severity of COVID-19 firsthand last spring, while doing back-to-back tours supporting Moon Hooch and Shubh Saran. After performing for international venues packed with people, the group eventually noticed travelers in masks. They arrived back in the U.S. just two days before travel restrictions took hold, meaning their own headlining tour was subsequently cancelled. Now, finally back on the road, sungazer will play D.C. with a limited-capacity show at The Hamilton on Thursday, June 24. Bassist Adam Neely, originally of Montgomery County, and drummer Shawn Crowder combine jazz improvisation with EDM beats and prog rock stylings to create pulsing, futuristic 8-bit atmospheres. Self-described as “Animals as Leaders meets Nerve meets Xenakis,” sungazer treat tradition and innovation as if they’re one and the same. Their compositions blend the playful with the methodical, resulting in percussive yet mesmerizing performances. The band perform at 8 p.m. on June 24 at The Hamilton, 600 14th St. NW. $20. live.thehamiltondc.com.