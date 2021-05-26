Mid-America at the Movies: “The Woman in the Window” and Hitchcock Gone Wrong

The Woman in the Window, a new film by master book-adapter Joe Wright, has one of the more interesting pedigrees in recent movie history. To begin with, its source novel, by the pseudonymous writer A. J. Finn, received rhapsodic blurbs from such luminaries as Stephen King and Gillian Flynn, as well as a respectful if passionless write-up in the New Yorker by none other than Joyce Carol Oates. Less than a year later, the same magazine published a 12,000-word profile of Finn that tiptoed up to the edge of calling the author a plagiarist and fraud and explicitly compared him to the Matt Damon character in The Talented Mr. Ripley. Though Finn reportedly collected a $1 million fee for the movie rights to his book, the resulting film’s distribution was repeatedly delayed by reedits, COVID-19 shutdowns, and post-production sales. Having finally been released by Netflix, the thriller is at last ready to be viewed. Is it any good? Yes. And also, no.