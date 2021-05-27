Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Apparel

Footwear Veterans Megan Key Campos and Nick Lucio Launch Oncept

By Thomas Waller
Wwd.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMegan Key Campos and Nick Lucio, former executives at Dolce Vita, are going it alone with their new footwear brand Oncept. Founded on the idea that less is more, the industry veterans’ new line focuses on a tight edit of styles, launching with five options. According to the duo, the idea is to create a seasonal edit of elevated styles with a laser focus on fit and a nod to conscience fashion, intentionally less production to maintain integrity to the planet.

wwd.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Footwear#Sneaker#Dolce Vita#Brand#Elevated Styles#Shoes#Neutrals#Botanical Hues#Recycled Mixed Packaging#Veterans#Conscience Fashion#Line
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Apparel
Related
ApparelTrendHunter.com

Neutral Tonal Cozy Footwear

New Balance introduces a new set of neutral colorways in the form of the 2002R sneaker model. It is offered in either beige or cream palettes. The beige option is neutral throughout the entire silhouette and is constructed from mesh underlays to provide breathability. It is paired with nubuck tongues...
ApparelTrendHunter.com

15 Comfortable Hiking Footwear

As the warm months approach, many are turning to the great outdoors to catch a bit of fresh air and center themselves in nature—as a result, comfortable hiking footwear is definitely a must on the shopping list. Luckily, there are many different options on the market that may suit the hiking aficionado and the outdoor enthusiast alike.
ApparelTrendHunter.com

Multi-Tone Footwear Collabs

The Diplo X Crocs collection introduces an artful take on the Classic Clog and new Classic Crocs Sandal with custom Jibbitz charms. Fans of clogs will be delighted to collect paint-inspired graphics and mushroom charms, plus the footwear brand's first-ever collaboration on its two-strap silhouette. This month, Diplo will be...
Apparelhypebeast.com

New Balance Has Your Summer Footwear Covered

As we begin to plan out our summer wardrobes, New Balance is making things in the footwear department a little easier with the release of its sneaker-come-sandal CRV-COVE 4205 hybrid, alongside a duo of more traditional looking open-toed sandals in the 3205 silhouette. Initially released last year as a Korea...
Designers & Collectionssgbonline.com

LAMO Introduces FW21 Footwear Collection

Lamo offers an inside look at its Fall and Winter 2021 collection offering a wide range of boots, moccasins, slippers and casual styles in contemporary silhouettes for men, women and kids. While LAMO continues to offer its customers faux fur options, styles for fall and winter are lined with 100...
Designers & Collectionsoutsidebusinessjournal.com

KEEN FOOTWEAR CELEBRATES PRIDE MONTH WITH TIE DYE COLLECTION PROMOTING INCLUSIVITY IN THE OUTDOORS LAUNCHING JUNE 1st

PORTLAND, Ore. (May 27, 2021) – In celebration of Pride month, ​KEEN, Inc. (KEEN), the global footwear brand on a mission to make the outside inclusive and accessible to all, today introduced its Tie Dye Collection, benefiting Wild Diversity, a non-profit promoting inclusivity through outdoor adventures, day and weekend trips, and workshops for BIPOC and LGBTQ2S+ communities. Available online, the rainbow Tie Dye Collection includes styles for the entire family including the timeless Newport sandal, Kona Flip flop, UNEEK, and kids’ sandals. Five dollars from each pair sold from this collection in June benefits the non-profit, up to $25,000*.
Apparelgolfmagic.com

adidas LAUNCH new Solarthon footwear range inspired by long SUMMER days

Adidas Golf have launched their new Solarthon footwear range, which aims to provide comfort for golfers who want to play on long summer days. This is the time of year where golfers are chasing daylight, hoping to somehow slow down time so that they can maximize every minute out on the course.
ApparelTrendHunter.com

Agile Outdoorsman Footwear

The Arc'teryx Acrux LT GTX Boot is a premium outdoor footwear style for avid hikers and adventurers alike that will enable them explore ay leisure without feeling weighed down by their gear. The boots maintain a three-season construction that consists mostly of the braided Superfabric on the upper section that is achieved using a mix of polyester fibers and GORE-TEX coated in polyurethane. This material thus maintains a waterproof design that is still breathable, while the lower section of the footwear style consists of a carbon midsole plate with just the right amount of stiffness thanks to a PU foam core.
Designers & CollectionsWwd.com

Supreme x Emilio Pucci Collaboration to Drop This Week

It seems that Supreme collectors will have to wait until Thursday to put their hands on one of the most rumored collaborations of the year, the one with the Emilio Pucci brand. On Sunday, both Supreme and the Florentine fashion house posted an image on their official Instagram accounts featuring...
ApparelPosted by
InsideHook

Deal: This Seersucker Shirt From Polo Ralph Lauren Is 30% Off

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, InsideHook may earn a small share of the profits. We’ve officially entered seersucker season and what better way to celebrate than with this navy seersucker button-down from Polo Ralph Lauren, now 30% off at East Dane. Cut from a lightweight, non-stretch seersucker, the shirt is ideal for keeping cool on sweltering summer days without sacrificing style. Simple yet effective in creating a casually polished look, at the very least it’ll allow you to look put together even if you feel like you’re melting.
Apparelgolfmagic.com

adidas Golf launch NEW footwear and apparel in sustainable PRIMEBLUE material

Adidas Golf have increased their commitment to offering sustainable products by introducing apparel and footwear in PRIMEBLUE recycle material. This special capsule is part of the company's long term goal to innovate the area of sustainability until they reach the target of using only recycled polyester in all products by 2024.
Apparelmingomessenger.com

Must-have Summer Eyewear: Biggest Trends of 2021

(BPT) - With the kick-off to summer and things starting to warm up, the biggest trend of the season is always about finding the perfect pair of shades. This wardrobe essential is fun, easy to update and offers the perfect finishing touch to any look. After a year on lockdown, people are ready to get back outside and are refreshing their looks with the latest fashion trends — starting with this season’s must-have sunglasses.
Apparelwolfandbadger.com

Striped Velvet Jumpsuit In Navy

There aren't any reviews for this product yet. Some recent customer reviews of the PAISIE collection:. Striped sweatshirt In Light Blue & White (L) Lovely soft feel to this sweatshirt,arrived promptly,very pleased. Paisie Ribbed Jumper In Sky Blue (L/XL) Fab design and quality is excellent... I love that it is...
Designers & Collectionshypebeast.com

Balenciaga Debuts Spring 2022 Collection With Deep-Fake Runway of Clones

Balenciaga has unveiled a surreal Spring 2022 collection, dubbed “Balenciaga Clones.”. The Paris-based label’s latest range teeters between reality and imagination, as creative director Demna Gvasalia enlisted a virtual, deep-fake runway, thought up by director Quentin Deronzier, to debut each new piece. One model — artist Eliza Douglas, who has either opened or closed every Balenciaga show since its conception in Fall 2016 — was digitally cloned to debut all 44 men’s and women’s looks. In order to successfully replicate the creative, Deronzier had to teach body doubles to walk in the same fashion as Douglas, before C.G. grafting her face onto each stand-in model.
Beauty & Fashionmanofmany.com

Score 30-40% Off Polo Ralph Lauren, Nike and More at THE ICONIC’s Winter Salestice

THE ICONIC’s winter sale is here, and you can save 30-40% across sale items at checkout. Heralded as the number one fashion and lifestyle destination in Australia and New Zealand, the site offers premium brands at low prices in a mission to have everyone feeling and expressing the best version of themselves through fashion. With everything from business shirts, to loafers, sunglasses, and caps you’ll find all the style staples you need to rejig that wardrobe and prepare yourself for the rest of the year. Take a gander at some of our selections below, and for more, check out THE ICONIC.
Apparelwolfandbadger.com

Diamond Print Dress In Navy & White

There aren't any reviews for this product yet. Some recent customer reviews of the PAISIE collection:. Striped sweatshirt In Light Blue & White (L) Lovely soft feel to this sweatshirt,arrived promptly,very pleased. Paisie Ribbed Jumper In Sky Blue (L/XL) Fab design and quality is excellent... I love that it is...
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Collection

“Rational, I think, is the right word,” Erdem Moralioglu said during an appointment in his Mayfair store, holding up a dress from his resort collection. “A rational approach to a hand-embroidered red organza broderie anglaise gown with 3D flowers on it, punctuated by a black grosgrain belt,” he quipped. In recent seasons, the designer has been tempering his delicate, beflowered lines with a certain purity. If it’s rationalism over fantasy, the irony isn’t lost on him. At its heart, his brand—which celebrates its 15th anniversary this year—is rooted in romanticism: wistful narratives about the heroines of history, stately home grandeur, and Edwardian afternoons in the greenhouse. So, when Moralioglu strips down, his crinoline stays on.
Designers & Collectionspurseblog.com

For Resort 2022, Gabriella Hearst Introduces a Whole New Chloé

Designer Gabriela Hearst unveiled her first collection for Chloé earlier this year. Her debut collection for fall 2021 focused on the concept of moving forward and a continued commitment towards sustainability. Now, Hearst has unveiled a look at her latest collection for the French design House, which builds upon the fall 2021 collection.
Designers & Collectionsvman.com

Louis Vuitton announces LV² Men’s Collection for Pre-Spring 2022

Louis Vuitton launches its second LV² or “Louis Vuitton squared” collection for Pre-Spring 2022 continuing the creative collaboration between Louis Vuitton’s men’s artistic director Virgil Abloh™ and the founder of the label Human Made, Nigo®. With a shared interest in streetwear, the two designers have explored their diverse cultural roots under the emblem of Louis Vuitton.