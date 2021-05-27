Footwear Veterans Megan Key Campos and Nick Lucio Launch Oncept
Megan Key Campos and Nick Lucio, former executives at Dolce Vita, are going it alone with their new footwear brand Oncept. Founded on the idea that less is more, the industry veterans’ new line focuses on a tight edit of styles, launching with five options. According to the duo, the idea is to create a seasonal edit of elevated styles with a laser focus on fit and a nod to conscience fashion, intentionally less production to maintain integrity to the planet.wwd.com