EXCLUSIVE: La Perla Dives Into Beauty

Richel D'Ambra joins Haute Beauty Network representing the Day Spa category in the Pennslyvania market. The Richel D’Ambra Spa is truly a sanctuary for mind, body, and soul. Let them take you on a journey of the senses in our caring environment with luxurious spa rituals from around the world. As advocates of an integrated approach to well-being, Richel D’Ambra Spa proposes mindful, innovative holistic rituals and regimes to help you manage life’s daily challenges and rediscover a profound sense of beauty and tranquility. This Balinese blessing reflects the reverence of our earth and its people in all its combined potential. It is this philosophy and way of life that has inspired the Richel D’Ambra Spa. Set within the grandeur of The Ritz-Carlton, Philadelphia, their staff stands ready to pamper you with the tradition of exceptional customer service you have come to expect. From the moment you arrive, you will be embraced with a sense of harmony and tranquility, providing a holistic approach to physical and spiritual well-being. In keeping with the tradition of the Richel D’Ambra Salon, their expert hair and makeup artists will customize a classic or modern look just for you. Each visit begins with an in-depth consultation with one of our technicians, introducing you to our exclusive products and specialized treatments. Whether you are looking to refresh your current look or embrace something new, their talented team of hair and makeup artists will help you achieve your vision. They are also available for events and weddings, coordinating with you throughout the process to ensure you are stress-free and picture-perfect on your special day.