Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

EXCLUSIVE: La Perla Dives Into Beauty

By Jennifer Weil
Wwd.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARIS — La Perla is launching back into beauty, with a range of fragrances, body care and makeup that nods to the Italian innerwear house’s heritage. The move comes after it was announced in October 2019 that La Perla Fashion Holding N.V., which operates the luxury lingerie label La Perla, had established a subsidiary dedicated to the beauty business. Called La Perla Beauty, it would leverage the opportunity to engage with a broader audience, including younger consumers.

wwd.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beauty Products#Vegan#Fashion House#Women Collection#Perfumes And Fragrances#Global Luxury Sales#Italian#Revlon#La Bouche Rouge Paris#Firmenich Givaudan#Iff#Cpl#Ylang Ylang#Sculpting Brow Gels#Fsc#Peta Membership#Tennor Holding B V#Sapinda Holding B V#Euronext Paris#La Perla Stores
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Retail
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
Related
Marina Del Rey, CAargonautnews.com

Beauty Essentials

Amazing Lash Studio in Marina del Rey offers quality products and services. Perfect lashes and brows are essential for a put together yet natural everyday look. Though they are popular beauty trends, it’s important to find a safe and reliable salon that offers quality products and services performed by trained professionals.
Skin CareStamford Advocate

Dr. P. Daniel Ward Joins Exclusive Haute Beauty Network

SALT LAKE CITY (PRWEB) May 27, 2021. An internationally-known double-board certified facial plastic surgeon, Dr. P. Daniel Ward has addressed the aesthetic concerns of thousands of patients helping them restore and improve their self-confidence and self-esteem. The guiding principles that allow Dr. Ward to achieve this success are compassion and commitment to the patient combined with a desire to help patients look and feel their best. Distinguished by attention to detail, a down-to-Earth approach, and a passion for his work, Dr. Ward is recognized as a top facial plastic surgeon around the world.
Skin Caremagazinec.com

Beauty in Balance

SOMA AYURVEDIC Under Eye Gel, $98. More than ever, the modern beauty world is embracing Ayurveda’s time-tested rituals. No surprise, California is home to many followers. After all, yoga, often called Ayurveda’s “sister science,” has been hugely popular on the West Coast since the ’70s, and is considered a doorway to Ayurvedic practices. It’s all about balance, the belief that well-being lies in treating the body, the mind and the spirit through herbs, yoga, meditation, sleep, breathing and diet. Here are a few of the brands leading the way in The Golden State.
Skin Carephilosophy.com

bridal beauty

Rated 5 out of 5 by Pretty pretty from Perfect yet simple This is the only thing i hv bn washing my face with for the last 11 years!. Rated 5 out of 5 by Junellen from I love this face cleanser! I just love the fact that my face feels so well cleansed without harshness and it rinses easily!
Designers & CollectionsLiterary Hub

Audacity, Elegance, and the Vulgarity of Garlic: On My Dinner with Giorgio Armani

I was startled when the phone rang while I was shaving. It was 7 am. The press attaché for Giorgio Armani called me in my Milan hotel room to tell me the designer wanted to have dinner with me that night. It was more a summons than an invitation. Mr. Armani was the sacred cow, the designer Mr. Fairchild was enthralled with, which is why almost all of his senior editors in New York City wore only Armani’s clothing—purchased with generous press discounts supplemented by the occasional, ostensibly forbidden unreported gift.
Monochrome Watches

Gucci Debuts a High Watchmaking Collection and Unveils its Proprietary Movements (Live Pics)

Back in 1972, Gucci was one of the first fashion houses to venture into watchmaking. Since then, the fashion powerhouse has been associated with accessible ‘branded’ fashion watches. On the occasion of its centenary, Gucci steps up its horological game announcing its entry into the world of luxury watchmaking. The new collection has been designed by creative director Alessandro Michele and features sophisticated mechanical movements, including the brand’s first proprietary calibres. We managed to have a look at this new collection.
Beauty & FashionHappi

The Top Beauty Influencers in China

China is the world's No. 2 beauty market. Experts say it is only a matter of time before it overtakes the US as the market leader. So it makes sense for international cosmetic companies to get to know the most influential beauty influencers. According to Launchmetrics, the top 10 beauty...
Skin CareStamford Advocate

Pennsylvania-Based Richel D'Ambra Joins Exclusive Haute Beauty Network

Richel D'Ambra joins Haute Beauty Network representing the Day Spa category in the Pennslyvania market. The Richel D’Ambra Spa is truly a sanctuary for mind, body, and soul. Let them take you on a journey of the senses in our caring environment with luxurious spa rituals from around the world. As advocates of an integrated approach to well-being, Richel D’Ambra Spa proposes mindful, innovative holistic rituals and regimes to help you manage life’s daily challenges and rediscover a profound sense of beauty and tranquility. This Balinese blessing reflects the reverence of our earth and its people in all its combined potential. It is this philosophy and way of life that has inspired the Richel D’Ambra Spa. Set within the grandeur of The Ritz-Carlton, Philadelphia, their staff stands ready to pamper you with the tradition of exceptional customer service you have come to expect. From the moment you arrive, you will be embraced with a sense of harmony and tranquility, providing a holistic approach to physical and spiritual well-being. In keeping with the tradition of the Richel D’Ambra Salon, their expert hair and makeup artists will customize a classic or modern look just for you. Each visit begins with an in-depth consultation with one of our technicians, introducing you to our exclusive products and specialized treatments. Whether you are looking to refresh your current look or embrace something new, their talented team of hair and makeup artists will help you achieve your vision. They are also available for events and weddings, coordinating with you throughout the process to ensure you are stress-free and picture-perfect on your special day.
Skin Careredstickmom.com

Beauty & Fashion

Theresalanglois - I am in no way a fashion/ beauty blogger kind of mom. Clothes (shoes) are my passion, but when it comes to makeup I just go with easy. However, I have found some products that have improved my skin... Nail Strips :: The Unspoken Heroes of Quarantine. Ashley...
Apparelfashionisers.com

What elements are trending in 2021 in the world of beach fashion

Summer is starting very soon. Every beautiful girl needs to get ready for the beach season! First of all, she needs to think about sundresses and swimwear!. The session and exams will soon be over, many tasks can be entrusted to the professional writing services, and in your free time, you can choose images in fashion stores. 2021 offers us a lot of interesting and beautiful images. Capes, glasses of unusual shape, various pareos. All this needs to be sorted out in order to find the right image for your figure. This article will show you the most interesting options for how you can dress beautifully on the beach and look perfect!
MinoritiesHerald-Palladium

Retailers shine a spotlight on Black-owned beauty brands

NEW YORK (AP) — When Rose Ingleton launched her own namesake skincare line two years ago, she couldn't break into the big chains and was forced to use her own funds and get financial help from family and friends. But things changed after the nationwide Black Lives Matter protests last...
Designers & Collectionsluxuo.com

Montblanc Celebrates Feminine Tenacity with the Bohème Collection

Famed for its wide catalogue of luxury products, one could say that at the core of Montblanc’s identity is a spirit of tenacity and purpose that drives the brand’s artisans to constantly refine their craft. And it’s exactly this mindset that their Bohème collection aims to embody. This line of exquisitely made women’s watches can be described as a feminine distillation of the manufacture’s tenacious spirit, celebrating the confidence, creativity, and elegance of the fairer sex. This year, Montblanc continues this tradition with the introduction of two new models and their latest Mark Maker.
Designers & Collectionshypebeast.com

Balenciaga Debuts Spring 2022 Collection With Deep-Fake Runway of Clones

Balenciaga has unveiled a surreal Spring 2022 collection, dubbed “Balenciaga Clones.”. The Paris-based label’s latest range teeters between reality and imagination, as creative director Demna Gvasalia enlisted a virtual, deep-fake runway, thought up by director Quentin Deronzier, to debut each new piece. One model — artist Eliza Douglas, who has either opened or closed every Balenciaga show since its conception in Fall 2016 — was digitally cloned to debut all 44 men’s and women’s looks. In order to successfully replicate the creative, Deronzier had to teach body doubles to walk in the same fashion as Douglas, before C.G. grafting her face onto each stand-in model.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
WWD

Halsey and Ipsy Team on Limited-Edition Collaboration

Halsey is diving deeper in the beauty world with a new collaboration. The musician, who launched her own makeup line, About-Face, in January, is teaming with beauty subscription service Ipsy for its latest Glam Bag X launch. Halsey is curating an eight-piece Glam Bag that’s meant to encourage experimentation and empowerment through beauty.
Environmentfemalefirst.co.uk

Paris Fashion Week to measure environmental impact

The French fashion governing body has teamed up with PricewaterhouseCoopers to develop two new tools to measure the environmental at Paris Fashion Week. Paris Fashion Week plans to measure the environmental impact. The French fashion governing body has teamed up with PricewaterhouseCoopers to develop two new tools to measure the...
Designers & CollectionsWwd.com

Tory Burch Resort 2022

When Tory Burch arrived in New York in the late 1980s with the dream of working in fashion, she called Zoran, the Serbian American designer who built his business on deluxe minimalism. It’s that spirit of daring simplicity she seems to have returned to with her recent collections, which have...
Designers & CollectionsMarie Claire

What Rebecca Minkoff Wears to Work

It’s always a good sign when a fashion designer can’t stop wearing their own pieces. Take 40-year-old Rebecca Minkoff, who isn’t ashamed to admit her wardrobe is 90 percent her own stuff—hey, if you don’t want to wear it, then who will? For almost two decades, Minkoff has wooed women just like herself with accessible and wearable-meets-edgy accessories and ready-to-wear clothes. Now, she’s sharing her leadership and life lessons with the world, publishing her first book Fearless: The New Rules for Unlocking Creativity, Courage, and Success (out June 15).
Apparelthekit.ca

The Best Curve-Friendly Bridal Fashion Brands To Shop Now

When Katelyn Veldman-Landers got married in 2019, she had a checklist for what she wanted her wedding dress to be: comfortable, stylish, timeless, and to make her feel like a star. “I wanted to be able to eat the amazing dinner I chose, dance all night and not feel self-conscious at all,” says Veldman-Landers.