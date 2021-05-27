Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ohio State

Cherry bombs in drop boxes? Elections officials say Ohio boxes are secure

By Tyler Buchanan
Posted by 
Ohio Capital Journal
Ohio Capital Journal
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QClKd_0aCpyaMe00

Ohio lawmakers are currently considering a number of changes to state elections law, with one of the proposals dealing with the use of ballot drop boxes.

House Bill 294 , known as the “Ohio Election Security and Modernization Act,” would prohibit counties from placing drop boxes anywhere besides at the boards of elections offices. Voters would only be able to drop off absentee ballots during the 10 days preceding an election, compared to the full absentee voting period used in recent elections.

House Majority Leader Bill Seitz, R-Cincinnati, is a main sponsor of HB 294 and is among the biggest critics of drop boxes. Seitz’s preference is for Ohio to prohibit the use of drop boxes entirely, but said he acquiesced to allow them in a limited scope as a compromise to fellow bill sponsor Rep. Sharon Ray, R-Wadsworth.

“Last year we gave temporary authority to have (a drop box) at the board of elections office because the COVID cowards were too afraid to walk into the board of elections and hand in their ballot,” Seitz said in a recent radio interview .

Seitz and Ray appeared before the House Government Oversight Committee on May 20 to give their initial testimony in support of the bill . Seitz argued there are security concerns associated with expanding the use of drop boxes:

State Reps. Bill Seitz, R-Green Twp., and Sharon Ray, R-Wadsworth, are seen testifying on House Bill 294 on Thursday. Photo courtesy the Ohio Channel.

“The more you use these drop boxes, there are costs associated with their monitoring, there are costs associated with their security. There is a real risk, and I talked to a former secretary of state about this just two weeks ago, that people could put a little cherry bomb down that slot and immolate hundreds and hundreds of ballots and no one would be the wiser. So you could have Antifa doing that if the drop box was in a suburban Republican neighborhood, or you could have Q Anon people doing that if it was in an urban neighborhood. There are nuts on both sides, we have to acknowledge that. So those are the reasons that I’m very cautious…”

Elections officials from throughout the state told the Ohio Capital Journal they have not experienced any security issues related to drop boxes.

Drop box security in place

Ballot drop boxes are a relatively new phenomenon in Ohio politics. Though some counties have used them for years, it wasn’t until 2020 that an election here featured drop boxes in all 88 counties.

Ohio law neither prohibits boxes nor requires them on any permanent basis.

Lawmakers authorized their use in the 2020 primary election due to the pandemic — allowing each county to have a single box.

Since then, Secretary of State Frank LaRose directed county boards of elections to again make one drop box available for the 2020 General Election and the 2021 Primary Election.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZJr8r_0aCpyaMe00
Pictured is a Franklin County Board of Elections drop box used in 2020. Photo by Tyler Buchanan.

Voters had 24/7 access to them for the duration of the absentee voting period. Likewise, the boxes were monitored 24/7 using video surveillance.

It required a bipartisan team to retrieve the drop box contents, with one Democrat and one Republican each holding respective keys that are both necessary to open the box. All boxes were emptied at least once per day.

No issues with boxes, elections officials say

The Ohio Capital Journal contacted a number of elections officials across the state to hear about drop box usage in their respective counties.

All of them touted the security of their drop boxes and the safety of voters’ ballots inside of them.

Aaron Ockerman, executive director of the Ohio Association of Election Officials, said he could not identify a single issue with drop box security from any of the 88 counties in 2020. Ockerman noted there had been erroneous reports of vandalism in Lucas County that were proven to be unfounded.

There was an incident in California where an arsonist reportedly dropped a burning newspaper into a drop box there, destroying an estimated 100 ballots. Local outlets reported the ballots were all accounted for and their corresponding voters were sent new ballots to complete.

The Lucas County Board of Elections actually uses two boxes due to its early voting center being at a separate location from the main office. A representative from the office told OCJ the county has never had a problem with the boxes.

Nor has Franklin County.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1517ST_0aCpyaMe00
A Minnesota voter on a bicycle drops off their ballot at a drive through drop-off for absentee ballots. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images).

“We didn’t have any issues with our on site drop boxes last year or at any time I can recall during past election cycles,” wrote Aaron Sellers, the Franklin County Board of Elections’ public information officer, in an email.

Officials in two smaller counties gave similar responses.

Julia Gearheart, director of the Scioto County Board of Elections, said the county was glad to have a box available for absentee voters.

“I think most of our voters are very pleased with it,” she said.

As for the possibility of tampering with ballots, Gearheart said she did not know whether a cherry bomb or similar explosive could fit in the county’s box. With locks and 24/7 monitoring in place, the director said this theoretical not something the office is much concerned about.

“We’ve not had any issue with drop boxes at all,” she said.

The Trumbull County Board of Elections website features a picture of the county’s box with the caption, “Feel safe to use our secure drop box.”

Edrea Mientkiewicz, the deputy director, credited the office’s security camera for ensuring the drop box remains secure.

“We’ve never had a problem, Mientkiewicz said.

In his testimony, Seitz argued that cameras are not necessarily enough to keep the ballots safe.

“Even with video surveillance, that’s not ironclad either,” he said. “How many times have you read that people come up and shoot out the video camera and then do whatever they’re going to do?”

Drop boxes have often been compared to traditional mailboxes, both in design and usage, though mailboxes do not necessarily have the same security features in place as drop boxes do.

“The availability of secure, monitored drop boxes at BOE offices is a good thing. The Secretary’s proposal to pay for postage on all elections mail effectively makes every (U.S. Postal Service) blue box a free drop box,” a LaRose spokesperson told the Ohio Capital Journal last May.

Ray, a sponsor of the recent elections bill, further testified there is a “drop box at the end of everyone’s driveway.” Ohioans can place their completed absentee ballots inside their mailbox and have it picked up from there, Ray noted.

THE MORNING NEWSLETTER Subscribe now. HELP US GROW Make a tax-deductible donation.

The post Cherry bombs in drop boxes? Elections officials say Ohio boxes are secure appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal .

Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio Capital Journal

130
Followers
319
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

The Ohio Capital Journal is a hard-hitting, independent, nonprofit news organization dedicated to connecting Ohioans to their state government and its impact on their lives. The Capital Journal combines Ohio state government coverage with relentless investigative journalism, deep dives into the consequences of policy, political insight, and principled, progressive commentary. All those cheesy journalism aphorisms about reporters being the eyes and ears of the people in the halls of power? We believe them, deeply. We also deeply believe in sharing the stories of people outside the halls of power, connecting the actions of state leaders to their impacts on Ohioans. The Ohio Capital Journal is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Ohio Capital Journal retains editorial independence.

 https://ohiocapitaljournal.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
State
California State
State
Minnesota State
City
California, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Larose
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Security#Security Camera#The Drop Box#U S Postal Service#Ballot Boxes#Box Office#Free Elections#Hb 294#Covid#State Reps#The Ohio Channel#Republican#The Ohio Capital Journal#Democrat#Ocj#Boe#Ballot Drop Boxes#Ohio Boxes#Site Drop Boxes#Elections Drop Box
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Ohio StatePosted by
Ohio Capital Journal

Budget measure would undermine affordable housing for hundreds of thousands in Ohio, critics say

Scores of Ohio business and social service organizations are voicing opposition to a move by Senate President Matt Huffman to raise taxes on housing for the state’s poor. A spokesman for Huffman didn’t respond to a request for comment. But a measure that Huffman placed in the state budget would require county auditors to value […] The post Budget measure would undermine affordable housing for hundreds of thousands in Ohio, critics say appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Ohio Capital Journal

The race for Ohio Supreme Court chief justice is on

2022 race could prove complicated for Ohio Democrats At least two justices on the Ohio Supreme Court are eyeing the chief justice position and plan to campaign for the top judicial seat in 2022. Democrat Jennifer Brunner and Republican Patrick DeWine are planning to run for chief justice next year. These two, and potentially another […] The post The race for Ohio Supreme Court chief justice is on appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Ohio StatePosted by
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio Budget: Lawmakers’ priorities not quite on target, advocates say

The money invested in a state budget should be fully reflective of the state’s values, public advocates say in arguing the current proposals considered by Ohio lawmakers have a long way to go in reaching that goal. The comprehensive, two-year budget is being negotiated inside the Ohio Statehouse and includes billions of dollars in proposed […] The post Ohio Budget: Lawmakers’ priorities not quite on target, advocates say appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
LawPosted by
Ohio Capital Journal

‘5G towers,’ other conspiracies flourish at hearing on vaccine bill

A doctor warned that vaccinated people might be magnetized and pose a health risk to unvaccinated people around them. A pastor said vaccines contain ingredients like formaldehyde and fetal cells. A nurse sought to prove the truth of “magnetic vaccine crystals.” These statements — none of which are true — came during the Ohio House Health […] The post ‘5G towers,’ other conspiracies flourish at hearing on vaccine bill appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Ohio StatePosted by
Ohio Capital Journal

Lifting federal regulations on medication abortion won’t guarantee access in restrictive states like Ohio

By Danielle Bessett, PhD., and Kelsey Mello Advocates around the country are applauding the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) decision earlier this month to review its longstanding restriction on the medication abortion drug mifepristone. Medication abortion is a safe and effective method to end a pregnancy, usually in the privacy of a patient’s own […] The post Lifting federal regulations on medication abortion won’t guarantee access in restrictive states like Ohio appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Ohio StatePosted by
Ohio Capital Journal

This rural county in Ohio has a COVID-19 case rate of zero

Vinton County in rural Southeast Ohio was the last county in the state to record a positive case of COVID-19. It also appears to be the first without any cases remaining — at least for the time being. The sparsely-populated Vinton County has not been as hard hit by the pandemic as in other places […] The post This rural county in Ohio has a COVID-19 case rate of zero appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
PoliticsPosted by
Ohio Capital Journal

It’s time Ohio lawmakers fund alternatives to youth incarceration

By Kenza Kamal, Policy Director at Juvenile Justice Coalition It costs Ohio taxpayers $185,303 to incarcerate one child for one year. This is a staggering amount for us to spend on youth incarceration, an ineffective and harmful approach to the needs of communities in our state–particularly young Black Ohioans, who are six times more likely […] The post It’s time Ohio lawmakers fund alternatives to youth incarceration appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
EducationPosted by
Ohio Capital Journal

Child care leaders ‘outraged’ at state Senate’s removal of quality system in budget proposal

The removal of the Step Up to Quality child care standards system as proposed in the Ohio Senate’s version of the budget was not only against the wishes of some child care leaders, but also came without any warning. “It was calculated,” said Dawn Blalock, co-owner of the Little Miracles Early Development Center. “It was […] The post Child care leaders ‘outraged’ at state Senate’s removal of quality system in budget proposal appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
IndustryPosted by
Ohio Capital Journal

Colonial Pipeline CEO: ‘One of the toughest decisions I have had to make’ to pay a $4.4M ransom

WASHINGTON — The CEO of Colonial Pipeline, which underwent a ransomware attack in early May that led to massive shutdowns of gas stations across the Southeast, said during a U.S. Senate hearing on Tuesday that it was his decision to pay a ransom to restore the company’s operations. “It was one of the toughest decisions I […] The post Colonial Pipeline CEO: ‘One of the toughest decisions I have had to make’ to pay a $4.4M ransom appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Ohio StatePosted by
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio suits against drug middlemen headed for the long haul

Ohio has been one of the most active states litigating against drug middlemen, whom Attorney General Dave Yost accuses of bilking state agencies out of tens of millions of dollars. Other states also have been active in court against the healthcare giants. Notably, Arkansas last year squared off at the U.S. Supreme Court against the […] The post Ohio suits against drug middlemen headed for the long haul appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Ohio StatePosted by
Ohio Capital Journal

Parties battle over proposed elections changes in Ohio

The Republican sponsors of a bill proposing numerous changes to Ohio election law say they are open to some compromise with Democratic opponents. But this olive branch comes with a warning. “(Democrats) have so far given the back of their hand to a balanced bill,” said Rep. Bill Seitz, R-Cincinnati. “And the risk that they […] The post Parties battle over proposed elections changes in Ohio  appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
AdvocacyPosted by
Ohio Capital Journal

Study: Work requirements for SNAP don’t increase employment numbers

New policy research suggests imposing work requirements upon people who receive food stamps can slash benefit rolls by more than 50% without producing much to gain in employment or wages. The National Bureau of Economic Research working paper, authored by five economists, casts doubt on the notion that imposing work requirements to obtain benefits will […] The post Study: Work requirements for SNAP don’t increase employment numbers appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
POTUSPosted by
Ohio Capital Journal

Biden’s public lands pick wins backing by environmental advocates ahead of hearing

Environmental groups are lining up behind President Joe Biden’s nominee to lead the Bureau of Land Management prior to her Tuesday confirmation hearing. More than 100 organizations wrote to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, (D-N.Y.), and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, (R-Ky.), Monday asking that the Senate confirm Tracy Stone-Manning, a Montanan who led conservation and […] The post Biden’s public lands pick wins backing by environmental advocates ahead of hearing appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Ohio Capital Journal

National parks struggling with maintenance would get a boost under Biden budget request

Basic needs at the largest U.S. national parks top the Biden administration’s first proposed lists of projects to receive funding through public lands trust funds, showing how much maintenance is needed even as parks brace for record numbers of visitors this summer. The projects likely wouldn’t be visible to the usual tourist, but they are […] The post National parks struggling with maintenance would get a boost under Biden budget request appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Ohio StatePosted by
Ohio Capital Journal

States follow Ohio’s lead in announcing their own vaccine lotteries

What some Ohio lawmakers saw as a wasteful gameshow gimmick, other governors saw as an opportunity.  It took only a few weeks after Gov. Mike DeWine announced the Vax-A-Million for other states to introduce their own vaccine lottery programs. There are cash prizes in Oregon, music festival tickets awarded in Delaware and even custom rifles […] The post States follow Ohio’s lead in announcing their own vaccine lotteries appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Ohio StatePosted by
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio’s unvaccinated might be in as much danger now as they were in February. But state officials can’t directly track them

More than 5 million Ohioans have started getting vaccinated against the coronavirus — and a few lucky ones will win a million bucks or a free ride to college for doing so. That has overall disease, hospitalization and death numbers plummeting as Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine ends covid restrictions on Wednesday.  But the 64% of […] The post Ohio’s unvaccinated might be in as much danger now as they were in February. But state officials can’t directly track them appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Ohio Capital Journal

“Born alive” abortion bill introduced again, despite current law, low statistics

Two medical professionals in the Ohio Senate reintroduced a bill that would criminalize physician inaction in “botched abortions,” but say the bill is more about having a reporting system, something that already exists in state law. The bill is sponsored by state Sen. Terry Johnson, R-McDermott, who currently works as a drug addiction treatment physician, […] The post “Born alive” abortion bill introduced again, despite current law, low statistics appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
MinoritiesPosted by
Ohio Capital Journal

State receives very few complaints on ‘divisive’ racial education concepts

Despite two different pieces of legislation seeking to ban the practice and a nationwide movement against teaching race’s impact on history and society, the state says they haven’t heard a public outcry. A spokesperson for the Ohio Department of Education said it has received “only a small handful” of concerns about an academic study called […] The post State receives very few complaints on ‘divisive’ racial education concepts appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
PoliticsPosted by
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio Senate leadership wants no additional $ for broadband expansion

Lawmakers from both parties had been hopeful Ohio would take a big step forward this year to invest in broadband internet expansion throughout the state. Leaders in the Ohio Senate think otherwise. While their counterparts in the Ohio House of Representatives want to allocate millions of dollars for internet expansion projects, Republican state senators want […] The post Ohio Senate leadership wants no additional $ for broadband expansion appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Youngstown, OHPosted by
Ohio Capital Journal

School takeovers on their way out under Ohio Senate measure

Three Ohio school districts currently under state academic control might have a way out under a newly amended bill. A senate bill that sought to pave a way forward for the Lorain City Schools to rise from its academic distress commission will now create a pathway for all three city school districts currently under ADC […] The post School takeovers on their way out under Ohio Senate measure appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.