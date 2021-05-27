Elizabeth Hilfiger’s Foo and Foo Pivots to See Now, Buy Now for Spring

Ah, Crocs. You know them well and probably made fun of your dad for wearing them at one point in time — that is, until those vented foam-resin clogs became trendy. Just like a TikTok video reposted to Instagram, this is not new information at all. Whispers of Crocs becoming either ironically or unironically cool have been swirling in the fashion community for years — designers like Christopher Kane and Balenciaga's Demna Gvasalia were in on it as early as 2016 and 2017, respectively, when they each collaborated with the brand to create iterations of their own. But like the person seeing the aforementioned TikTok for the first time on Instagram, I was admittedly late to the game.