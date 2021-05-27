Elizabeth Hilfiger’s Foo and Foo Pivots to See Now, Buy Now for Spring
L.A.-based designer Elizabeth Hilfiger is pivoting to see now, buy now for spring 2021. Not only is Hilfiger, daughter of Tommy Hilfiger, putting more emphasis on offering sustainable attire — a majority of the 12-look collection is comprised of deadstock and sustainable fabrics, as well as industrial cotton waste cotton mixed in with melted down plastic bottles — but she is also launching an accompanying collection of basics with signature mechanical twists titled “FooCore.”wwd.com