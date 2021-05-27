Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Designers & Collections

Elizabeth Hilfiger’s Foo and Foo Pivots to See Now, Buy Now for Spring

By Emily Mercer
Wwd.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleL.A.-based designer Elizabeth Hilfiger is pivoting to see now, buy now for spring 2021. Not only is Hilfiger, daughter of Tommy Hilfiger, putting more emphasis on offering sustainable attire — a majority of the 12-look collection is comprised of deadstock and sustainable fabrics, as well as industrial cotton waste cotton mixed in with melted down plastic bottles — but she is also launching an accompanying collection of basics with signature mechanical twists titled “FooCore.”

wwd.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tommy Hilfiger
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Designer Clothes#Recycled Fabrics#L A Based#Inventory Hilfiger#Collection#Brand#Designs#Spring Ranges#Cotton Button Down Shirt#Sustainable Attire#Sustainable Fabrics#Reversible Loungewear#Plastic Bottles#Select Retail Partners#Basics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Retail
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Designers & Collections
Related
Designers & CollectionsWwd.com

Supreme x Emilio Pucci Collaboration to Drop This Week

It seems that Supreme collectors will have to wait until Thursday to put their hands on one of the most rumored collaborations of the year, the one with the Emilio Pucci brand. On Sunday, both Supreme and the Florentine fashion house posted an image on their official Instagram accounts featuring...
Apparelnews-graphic.com

Must-have Summer Eyewear: Biggest Trends of 2021

(BPT) - With the kick-off to summer and things starting to warm up, the biggest trend of the season is always about finding the perfect pair of shades. This wardrobe essential is fun, easy to update and offers the perfect finishing touch to any look. After a year on lockdown, people are ready to get back outside and are refreshing their looks with the latest fashion trends — starting with this season’s must-have sunglasses.
Beauty & Fashionmanofmany.com

Score 30-40% Off Polo Ralph Lauren, Nike and More at THE ICONIC’s Winter Salestice

THE ICONIC’s winter sale is here, and you can save 30-40% across sale items at checkout. Heralded as the number one fashion and lifestyle destination in Australia and New Zealand, the site offers premium brands at low prices in a mission to have everyone feeling and expressing the best version of themselves through fashion. With everything from business shirts, to loafers, sunglasses, and caps you’ll find all the style staples you need to rejig that wardrobe and prepare yourself for the rest of the year. Take a gander at some of our selections below, and for more, check out THE ICONIC.
Apparelwolfandbadger.com

Striped Velvet Jumpsuit In Navy

There aren't any reviews for this product yet. Some recent customer reviews of the PAISIE collection:. Striped sweatshirt In Light Blue & White (L) Lovely soft feel to this sweatshirt,arrived promptly,very pleased. Paisie Ribbed Jumper In Sky Blue (L/XL) Fab design and quality is excellent... I love that it is...
Designers & CollectionsWwd.com

Tory Burch Resort 2022

When Tory Burch arrived in New York in the late 1980s with the dream of working in fashion, she called Zoran, the Serbian American designer who built his business on deluxe minimalism. It’s that spirit of daring simplicity she seems to have returned to with her recent collections, which have...
ApparelPosted by
InsideHook

Deal: This Seersucker Shirt From Polo Ralph Lauren Is 30% Off

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, InsideHook may earn a small share of the profits. We’ve officially entered seersucker season and what better way to celebrate than with this navy seersucker button-down from Polo Ralph Lauren, now 30% off at East Dane. Cut from a lightweight, non-stretch seersucker, the shirt is ideal for keeping cool on sweltering summer days without sacrificing style. Simple yet effective in creating a casually polished look, at the very least it’ll allow you to look put together even if you feel like you’re melting.
Apparelwolfandbadger.com

Diamond Print Dress In Navy & White

There aren't any reviews for this product yet. Some recent customer reviews of the PAISIE collection:. Striped sweatshirt In Light Blue & White (L) Lovely soft feel to this sweatshirt,arrived promptly,very pleased. Paisie Ribbed Jumper In Sky Blue (L/XL) Fab design and quality is excellent... I love that it is...
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Collection

It was only April when the Costume Institute’s upcoming theme was announced, but already the two-part exhibition on American Fashion seems to be reverberating. Some designers are namechecking Seventh Avenue legends at resort appointments, others have been touting the value of utility and versatility. Discussing her new collection Tory Burch spoke of fashion that “solves problems.” There was a time not so long ago when a phrase like that might’ve been considered uncool. No longer.
ApparelPopSugar

Crocs Are the Best Summer Shoe, Don't @ Me

Ah, Crocs. You know them well and probably made fun of your dad for wearing them at one point in time — that is, until those vented foam-resin clogs became trendy. Just like a TikTok video reposted to Instagram, this is not new information at all. Whispers of Crocs becoming either ironically or unironically cool have been swirling in the fashion community for years — designers like Christopher Kane and Balenciaga's Demna Gvasalia were in on it as early as 2016 and 2017, respectively, when they each collaborated with the brand to create iterations of their own. But like the person seeing the aforementioned TikTok for the first time on Instagram, I was admittedly late to the game.
Apparelwolfandbadger.com

Striped Wrap Jumpsuit In White & Black

There aren't any reviews for this product yet. Some recent customer reviews of the PAISIE collection:. Striped sweatshirt In Light Blue & White (L) Lovely soft feel to this sweatshirt,arrived promptly,very pleased. Paisie Ribbed Jumper In Sky Blue (L/XL) Fab design and quality is excellent... I love that it is...
New York City, NYdallassun.com

Nike Joined Harlem's Fashion Row to Host Their Third Annual Designer Retreat

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2021 / Fashion Retailers looking to grow their Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion initiatives met 75 designers of color with ideas and creativity. Black Designers gained the opportunity to learn from the crème de la crème in fashion like Prabal Gurung, Linda Fargo, and Christopher John Rogers at Harlem's Fashion Row's 3rd Annual Designer Retreat.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
WWD

Mariacarla Boscono Designs Collection for K-Way

MILAN — Considered a muse by designers from Pierpaolo Piccioli to Riccardo Tisci, after a modeling career spanning more than 25 years, Mariacarla Boscono for the first time is trying her hand at design. But she firmly shies away from being called a designer, which “is too big a word, and I continue to love my job.”
ApparelPosted by
whowhatwear

I Know You're a Fashion Girl If You're Wearing These 10 Trendy Shoe Brands

There are some calling cards that immediately make it clear you're a fashion girl, including some of the trendy shoe brands that are in such high demand that they continue to sell out. This includes everything from on-the-rise brands like Amina Muaddi and The Attico that are relative newcomers on the fashion scene to heritage brands like Bottega Veneta and New Balance that have reached cult status recently, despite their longstanding presence in the fashion world.
Designers & Collectionspurseblog.com

For Resort 2022, Gabriella Hearst Introduces a Whole New Chloé

Designer Gabriela Hearst unveiled her first collection for Chloé earlier this year. Her debut collection for fall 2021 focused on the concept of moving forward and a continued commitment towards sustainability. Now, Hearst has unveiled a look at her latest collection for the French design House, which builds upon the fall 2021 collection.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
WWD

Paris Couture Week Will Feature Eight Runway Shows

PARIS — Paris Couture Week will mark the return of physical shows after two seasons of digital presentations, with eight runway events set to take place with a limited number of guests, according to the provisional calendar published by the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode on Monday.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
WWD

Balenciaga and Crocs Team on Second Collaboration

Balenciaga is following up its popular Crocs collaboration with a second high-fashion collection. Creative director Demna Gvasalia debuted his latest collaboration with the footwear brand during the design house’s spring 2022 runway show, dressing models in Crocs rainboot styles, high-heeled Crocs clogs and platform pool slides in green, gray and black.
Designers & CollectionsHypebae

Arca, Skepta and More Star in Bottega Veneta's Wardrobe 02 Lookbook

For its latest campaign, Bottega Veneta has tapped friends of the house including Skepta, Neneh Cherry, Arca, Slowthai and more. This time around, Daniel Lee is experimenting with color and texture, introducing new accessories as well as statement pieces, such as a knee-high take on the label’s polarizing Puddle Boot in bright green and yellow iterations. Leather pieces and tailoring come into play, as well as long dresses and new bags. The campaign shot by Tyrone Lebon captures Bottega’s signature minimal visuals, featuring the talent in front of a plain white wall shot with a bright flash.