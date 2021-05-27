Fine Jewelry Label Jade Trau to Open Hampton’s Flagship

A handful of pieces from designer Philipp Plein’s rock-n-roll-inspired Spring/Summer 2020 collection – which included skull-adorned face masks, heavily studded and/or spiked leather jackets and over-the-knee boots, and “KISS” embroidered mini dresses thanks to a collaboration with the band – are at the center of a new copyright lawsuit. In the complaint that it filed against a number of Philipp Plein’s corporate entities in a New York Federal Court on Friday, Resurrect By Night (“RBN”) claims that Philipp Plein allegedly took its artwork and slapped it on $945 t-shirts, $6,915 leather jackets, and $820 jeans, among other S/S20 garments, and began selling them under the Philipp Plein brand name despite having never been authorized to do so.