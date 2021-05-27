Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Fine Jewelry Label Jade Trau to Open Hampton’s Flagship

By Emily Mercer
Wwd.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Friday, New York City-based fine jewelry brand Jade Trau will open up shop in Southampton. The new store, located at 46 Jobs Lane, will feature a selection of founder and designer Jade Lustig’s “new classic” ethically sourced diamond, gold and platinum signature baubles ranging from $500 to $20,000, while providing consultations and on-site restyling. The brand plans to host events, including a piercing party — with COVID-19 protocols — for the store’s Memorial Day weekend opening.

wwd.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York City#New Yorker#Everyday Jewelry#Brand#Feature#On Site Restyling#Home#Green#Memorial Day Weekend#Jobs Lane#Love#Southampton#Consultations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Gold
News Break
Economy
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Jobs
Related
New York City, NYalbuquerqueexpress.com

Nike Joined Harlem's Fashion Row to Host Their Third Annual Designer Retreat

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2021 / Fashion Retailers looking to grow their Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion initiatives met 75 designers of color with ideas and creativity. Black Designers gained the opportunity to learn from the crème de la crème in fashion like Prabal Gurung, Linda Fargo, and Christopher John Rogers at Harlem's Fashion Row's 3rd Annual Designer Retreat.
Neenah, WIinstoremag.com

Jewelers Mutual Group Acquires Fine Jewelry E-Commerce Site Gem + Jewel

(PRESS RELEASE) NEENAH, WI — Jewelers Mutual Group continues to raise the tide of the jewelry industry with its newest acquisition of the Gem + Jewel marketplace. Gem + Jewel provides jewelry retailers with turnkey website creation and hosting, while providing vendors with the opportunity to sell products online in partnership with their retailer partners.
Huntersville, NCDigital Signage Today

Clean Juice's flagship store opening with kiosk, digital signage

Charlotte-based Clean Juice is relocating its flagship store just a few roads away from its original Birkdale Landing location on Cranlyn Road in Huntersville, North Carolina. Located off Highway 73/Sam Furr Road, the new Birkdale Landing location will open at the end of June, according to a company press release.
MinoritiesFrankfort Times

Retailers shine a spotlight on Black-owned beauty brands

NEW YORK (AP) — When Rose Ingleton launched her own namesake skincare line two years ago, she couldn't break into the big chains and was forced to use her own funds and get financial help from family and friends. But things changed after the nationwide Black Lives Matter protests last...
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
WWD

Yeezy Gap Reveals First Item in Collection

The first item in the highly anticipated Yeezy Gap has arrived. A light blue jacket, retailing for $200, is available for preorder and ships in the fall. It is made in recycled nylon and available in the U.S. only. Floating projections of the Yeezy Gap round jacket can be viewed...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Robb Report

Inside Grand Seiko’s New Watch Boutique in Downtown New York

In 2017, Seiko Watch Corporation separated its hand-assembled luxury collection, Grand Seiko, from its lower-priced core Seiko lines, making it a standalone marque with its own distribution and design philosophy. The move represented Seiko’s push into the luxury segment and since then, it has opened three Grand Seiko mono-brand boutiques in the U.S.: Beverly Hills, Miami and New York. This week it opens a fourth, operated by Watches of Switzerland.
Retailrli.uk.com

Onitsuka Tiger Opens New London Flagship

This is the first store in the world to house the entire range from the Japanese brand, including the Contemporary and Heritage collections. Located on London’s iconic Regent Street, the new store occupies more than 850sq m across two storeys. The ground floor offers the brand’s entire range of shoes and boasts a large mural made up from three different varieties of marble.
Businessthefashionlaw.com

Philipp Plein Named in New Copyright Suit Over Artwork on Spring/Summer 2020 Wares

A handful of pieces from designer Philipp Plein’s rock-n-roll-inspired Spring/Summer 2020 collection – which included skull-adorned face masks, heavily studded and/or spiked leather jackets and over-the-knee boots, and “KISS” embroidered mini dresses thanks to a collaboration with the band – are at the center of a new copyright lawsuit. In the complaint that it filed against a number of Philipp Plein’s corporate entities in a New York Federal Court on Friday, Resurrect By Night (“RBN”) claims that Philipp Plein allegedly took its artwork and slapped it on $945 t-shirts, $6,915 leather jackets, and $820 jeans, among other S/S20 garments, and began selling them under the Philipp Plein brand name despite having never been authorized to do so.
Food & DrinksTime Out Global

Dominique Ansel opens new flagship bakery at H Queen’s

Award-winning French-American pastry chef Dominique Ansel, otherwise known as the creator of the cronut, first established himself in Hong Kong with Dang Wen Li by Dominique Ansel at Harbour City in January 2020. He also held a successful pop up at IFC last December, so it was only a matter of time before he set up shop on the Island side with a brand new flagship store at H Queen’s in Central. The new venue is a whopping 3,000sq ft space, complete with its own in-house kitchen, which makes fresh pastries, desserts, savoury bites and other baked goods every day.
ShoppingETOnline.com

Amazon's Early Prime Day Deals: Best Designer and Fine Jewelry Gifts

Whether you're looking for a gift for or you want something sparkly for yourself, finding the right jewelry online can be a daunting task. And as we've learned, Amazon comes in handy when going to a jewelry store isn't option. Its new Gift Guide makes it easier to treat yourself, partner, or loved one to timeless jewelry pieces and it's chock-full of deep discounts and markdowns on our favorite brands with Amazon's Early Prime Day Deals including 1 carat diamond jewelry under $600.
Newport Beach, CAnewportbeachindy.com

Newport Beach Fashion Designer Opens Flagship Boutique

After more than a year of navigating the financial floodwaters of the pandemic, local businesses are seeing that proverbial light at the end of the retail tunnel. Newport Beach resident Jessica Johnson, a talented fashion designer whose collections are featured on her website and at local pop-ups, not only sees the light, she’s using that illumination as a beacon to guide her in opening her first boutique featuring a diverse collection of seaside apparel.
Apparelprunderground.com

Seekers Men’s Jewelry a matter of lifestyle

Until a few years ago, jewelry seemed an exclusive accessory for women, luckily those times have passed and currently men add to their looks that extra touch of style and personality that Seekers jewelry brings. Classic, groundbreaking, elegant, radical… We bring you three very different styles from one of the...
East Hampton, NYHamptons.com

Innovative Luxury Marketplace Opening In East Hampton

One, a new retail concept destination, will take over the space formerly occupied by Elie Tahari in East Hampton. "In our era of increasing online shopping and the decline of many multi-brand luxury retailers, one fills the void for clients looking to discover new brands, talents, and trends in person," noted Founder Julianna Teeple.
Southampton, NYnationaljeweler.com

Piece of the Week: Jade Trau’s ‘Harlow’ Key Charm

Today, Jade Trau flings open the doors of her first boutique in Southampton, New York, so what better jewel to mark the occasion than a key?. This “Piece of the Week” style is from the designer’s “Harlow” collection, which takes its inspiration from 1920s Art Deco and updates the style with 2020s wearability.
LifestylePosted by
WWD

Naturopathica Redesigns East Hampton Flagship, Entering a New World of Healing

When Naturopathica’s founder, Barbara Close, first opened the company’s East Hampton location in 1995, the spa mirrored an herbal apothecary with floor-to-ceiling herbs, teas and tinctures. Reopening this weekend, however, Naturopathica’s new Spa and Healing Center creates a luxurious atmosphere that celebrates the history and future of elevated holistic healing in an open sun-drenched space.
Designers & Collectionsfashionweekdaily.com

Marla Aaron’s Whimsical Jewels Are Breaking New Ground In The Fine Jewelry World

The world of fine jewelry is more refined and exclusive than any part of the fashion industry—and Marla Aaron is here to break the mold. Since beginning her namesake label in 2012, Aaron has been redefining what “fine jewelry” means through her transformative and whimsical pieces and projects (she’s even made a jewelry vending machine!). We spoke with her about her signature lock pieces, the importance of parenting, and why jewelry has taken center stage in the last year for accessory lovers everywhere.