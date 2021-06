This creed eloquently encompasses the spirit of our Marco Island Academy family. It has been through our ambitious drive, quest for cooperative synergy, and unwavering kindness that the class of 2021—and every class for that matter—has epitomized this very doctrine. However, our journey did not simply commence when we were giddy ninth graders. Rather, it began at the beginning of our lives. Every decision we have made, crucial or trivial, has led to this rewarding destination. So, let us reminisce upon our expedition.