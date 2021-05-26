Cancel
Premier League

Manchester United have six players who may leave after Villarreal Europa League final

By thegirlsun
thegirlsun.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManchester United could say goodbye to six players after tonight’s Europa League final showdown with Villarreal in Gdansk. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side go into the match looking to win their first trophy for four years. So Express Sport will now take a look at six players who could be featuring in their last game for the Red Devils.

Jose Mourinho
Harry Maguire
Tom Heaton
Eric Bailly
Axel Tuanzebe
#Juventus#Roma#Real Madrid#Villarreal Europa League#The Red Devils#Old Trafford#Wolves#Derby#Paris Saint Germain#France#Italy#Tonight#Gdansk
Real Madrid F.C.
Europe
Manchester United F.C.
Sports
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
Soccer
A.S. Roma F.C.
Spain
Soccer
Premier League
