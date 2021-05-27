Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Parents concerned about selling property to child due to capital gains taxes

By Ilyce Glink, Samuel J. Tamkin, Tribune Content Agency
Elko Daily Free Press
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleQ: I have lived in my parents’ house for the past 19 years. I’ve been paying rent the entire time. They want to sell it to me for less than the market value but are afraid of the huge capital gains taxes. The home was purchased 19 years ago for $120,000 and the home has doubled in value. If they sell the home to me under the market value, are they still responsible for capital gains taxes on the market value?

elkodaily.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Capital Gains Taxes#Real Estate#Estate Tax
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
News Break
IRS
Related
Houston, TXfox26houston.com

Child Tax Credits: Who is eligible and how to sign up for the early payouts

HOUSTON - Tax season isn't over for families who haven't yet filed a return but want to take advantage of new child tax credit payments. The line wrapped around the Mickey Leland Federal Building on Saturday morning wasn’t for concert tickets. Instead, employees of the Internal Revenue Service were in town from Austin.
Income TaxPosted by
Los Angeles Times

How to earn money without working — much, anyway

If you don’t want to work forever, you might want to look for ways to generate passive income — money you get without toiling. Much of the income you earn from passive sources is taxed at preferential rates. Translation: You keep more of it. Generating passive income usually does require...
Family Relationshipsmycbs4.com

Parents look to child tax credit for help

The federal government will soon start sending out monthly payments on July 15th as part of the child tax credit program. For mom Laurynn Vaughn, having two kids is no easy task, especially during the pandemic when she lost her job. "It’s been a roller coaster," said Vaughn. "Savings wise,...
POTUSCNBC

Parents anxiously await the start of monthly child tax credit payments

In just a few weeks, millions of families will start to receive monthly payments from the federal government through its new, expanded child tax credit. For Marla Snead, 52, the money will mean the world. Snead and her youngest daughter, Carlee, 14, live in Chesapeake, West Virginia – her eldest,...
Income TaxCNET

Here's who doesn't qualify for the $3,600 child tax credit

A big majority of US families -- up to 92 percent of US families with children -- will qualify for this year's child tax credit, receiving up to $3,600 per kid. That means, however, that nearly 1 in 10 families with kids won't get a payment starting July 15. Figuring...
Wisconsin Statewxpr.org

Eliminating Wisconsin Business Property Tax Gains Momentum

A bipartisan push to end a tax Wisconsin businesses pay on property that has long been targeted for elimination is gaining momentum. That comes even as Democratic Gov. Tony Evers remains silent on whether he will sign or veto the proposal. Republicans proposed eliminating the tax. They included $202 million...
Brazos County, TXBryan College Station Eagle

Second half of Brazos County property taxes due next week

Brazos County Tax Assessor Kristy Roe urged local taxpayers on Tuesday not to wait to the last minute to pay property taxes. The second half of 2020 property taxes for those who chose split payment are due June 30. The tax office, located at 4151 County Park Court in Bryan,...
Income TaxPosted by
Forbes

How T0 Avoid The Higher Capital Gains Taxes That Likely Are Coming

Higher taxes on long-term capital gains now occupy a prime position on the agenda in Washington. There are proposals to increase the top tax rate on investment gains to as high as 39.6% from the current 20%. Taxpayers subject to the net investment income tax pay another 3.8% currently and would continue to pay that after any of the proposed increases are enacted.
Personal Financenysscpa.org

Fear of Capital Gains Tax Hike Drives Surge in Corporate Buyout Activity

Company owners that, just recently, would have never thought about selling are suddenly very eager to find buyers, as businesses digest the implications of possible tax hikes in the future, especially on capital gains, Bloomberg reported. The reports are based on both the accounts of mergers-and-acquisitions advisers, who have grown...
Albemarle County, VAcbs19news

Property tax bills for Albemarle County residents coming due

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Albemarle County residents have until Friday to pay the first half of their 2021 property tax bills. While the County Office Building on McIntire Road is now open to the public between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. on weekdays, county residents are still encouraged to use a different option to submit their payments.
Income Taxkiow.com

Child Tax Credit Web Portal Opens

The Internal Revenue Service announced the launch of two web portals designed for American parents to access the child tax credit, giving many parents just four weeks to declare their eligibility for the benefit ahead of the first of six monthly payments. The expanded child tax credit, passed in the...
Income Taxthunder1320.com

What you should know about advance child tax credit payments

IRS has begun sending letters to taxpayers eligible for the Advance Child Tax Credit. Monthly payments are scheduled to begin mid-July. Payment amounts will be based on the number of children claimed on the 2020 tax return and their ages. The payments are subject to an income phase-out. Here are...
Everett, WAHeraldNet

Capital gains tax should be adjusted for inflation

Taxes on capital gains need to be adjusted for inflation. Here’s why:. This example envisions $1,000 invested on Jan. 1 of year 1 and remains invested with dividends reinvested for 10 years. The investment returns 5 percent every year and inflation is 3 percent every year. At the end of the 10th year, the investment has a value of $1,629 (that’s the 5 percent), but over the same ten years, the same $1,000 has inflated to $1,598 (that’s the 3 percent). So if prices have increased by 3 percent per year to match inflation, what would have cost $1,000 at the beginning of year 1 would cost $1,598 at the end of year ten. In terms of buying power, the investment has yielded an increase of $31 ($1,629 minus $1,598). So if a capital gains tax of more than $31 is imposed, the investor will have lost actual buying power from the investment. In this example, no part of the investment is tax exempt.
Income TaxCNET

Hey, parents! How will you use your July 15 child tax credit cash?

Starting next month, over 36 million American households will automatically receive their first advance payment of the 2021 child tax credit. In past years, parents would have received the credit much later, when they file their income tax return the following year. Now, eligible families will get the money in early installments through the second half of 2021, amounting to $3,000 or $3,600 per child by 2022. All working families will get the full credit if they earn less than $150,000 for a couple or $112,500 for a family with a single parent (the amount phases out for higher incomes).