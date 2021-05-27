Cancel
USB-C's Latest Upgrade Will More Than Double Its Power Output

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUSB-C is about to get a 2.1 upgrade that’ll more than double its power output. Thanks to a new development from the USB Implementers Forum, we’re now able to move beyond the 100W USB-PD specification to the new Extended Power Range (EPR) category, which offers a power output of a staggering 240W. While its amperage remains at up to 5A, the new technology significantly improves the maximum voltage from 20V to an impressive 48V, naturally more than doubling the total wattage.

USB-C levels up and powers up to deliver 240W in upgraded power delivery spec

The USB Promoter Group has announced the completion of USB Power Delivery Specification Revision 3.1. Wake up! This is no mere standards document, because this one improves USB-C’s power-carrying capacity from 100W to 240W, where implemented. “With the new capabilities of USB Power Delivery 3.1, we now enable higher power...
USB-C and Power Delivery upgrades offer 240W Extended Power Range support

At a time where many people use multiple different electronic devices at any given moment, the 240W charger offers a single, central power source for them all. Beginning with the 100W charger back in 2019, which could charge everything from your earbuds to your Google Chromebook, the standards became USB Type-C and Power Delivery.
Anker PowerCore 10000mAh Wireless Power Bank with USB-C $21.99

Amazon has the Anker PowerCore 10000mAh Wireless Power Bank with USB-C for a low $21.99 after Code: "ANKER1615011". This is normally $36 so you save $14 off with this deal. Get a 5W wireless charge for your phone or wireless earbuds while charging another device via one of two 12W USB ports. (12W total max output)
Upcoming USB-C Standard to Increase Charging Power from 100W to 240W

Thanks to being compatible with a wide range of devices, USB-C is a popular cable that could eventually replace most charging and data transfer cables. It’s the emerging standard, and now we hear the new USB-C 2.1 spec could more than double its charging speed from 100W to 240W. These...
Anker Nano II GaN USB-C Charger with 65W Output

Anker has released Nano II GaN USB-C charger series that contains 3 models based on different outputs: 30W, 45W and 65W. The last one should be the most suitable to charge all your mobile devices from laptop to AirPods. The Nano II GaN charger measures 1.7 x 1.5 x 1.8...
USB-C Power Upgrade Delivers a Whopping 240W for Gaming Laptops and Other Devices

The USB-C standard will let you plug in power-hungry devices like gaming laptops, docking stations, 4K monitors and printers with an upgrade that accommodates up to 240 watts starting this year. The jump in maximum power is more than double today's 100-watt top capacity. The USB Implementers Forum, the industry group that develops the technology, revealed the new power levels in the version 2.1 update to its USB Type-C specification on Tuesday. The new 240-watt option is called Extended Power Range, or EPR. "We expect devices supporting higher wattages in the second half of 2021," USB-IF said in a statement.
USB-C Cable Specs Launches With 240 W Power Delivery For Power Hungry Devices

A recently released USB-C cable specification reportedly comes with the 240 W of power delivery that will be enough to supply energy to a list of power-hungry devices. On May 25, Benson Leung, Google engineer and intrepid USB-C cable tester, went to Reddit and Twitter to reveal the release of a new specification on USB-C. Leung said that the new specification allows the delivery of up to 240 W power as it can bump to a maximum voltage of 48 V at 5A.
USB-C PD 2.1 EPR, 240W Of Power

The end of Standard Power Range USB-C 2.0 is nigh, with the announcement of the USB-C PD 2.1 EPR Enhanced Power Range specification. The cables will remain compatible with current ports and offer the same transfer rates, the difference is that the specification is capable of providing up to 48V @ 5A which is enough to power a fairly high end laptop. Physically the new USB-C PD 2.1 EPR cables will be indistinguishable from those currently on the market, electronically the new spec demands that pins A4-A9 and B4-B9 cannot short to ground when the cable is plugged in or removed.
New USB-C spec promises 240W charging for power-hungry gaming laptops

The USB Implementers Forum (USB-IF) has announced version 2.1 of its USB-C specification, which more than doubles the power delivery capacity of the standard. The current USB-C standard that you find on thin-and-light notebooks these days is limited to 100W, so it isn’t suitable for power-hungry gaming laptops with dedicated graphics cards. However, the new standard can deliver up to 240W, so it may make an appearance on gaming laptops soon.
Powerful new USB-C charging for MacBooks, laptops and more could mean its time to ditch the brick

USB-C charging for devices like the 16-inch Macbook Pro or the Microsoft Surface laptop 4 isn't new technology, but its previous 100 watts limitation created the need for different power bricks to be used across different devices. This is annoying for anyone that wanted to charge their device without the specific cable, or anyone simply wanting some consistency across their devices given that most mobile phones on the market are now charged with a USB-C.
AT Deals: Crucial P2 2TB M.2 SSD Marked Down To $190

Every now and then the best hardware deals come directly from the manufacturer, such is the case today with this offer we found on Crucial's P2 2TB SSD. The official recommended price is listed at $224 but today it's available for just $190 through Crucial's online web store. This offer...
USB-C is about to go from 100W to 240W, enough to power beefier laptops

Soon, the majority of portable PCs won’t need to be equipped with an ugly barrel jack and a proprietary power brick to charge. The USB Implementers Forum (USB-IF) has just announced (via CNET) that it’s more than doubling the amount of power you can send over a USB-C cable to 240 watts, which means you’ll eventually be able to plug in the same kind of multipurpose USB-C cable you currently use on lightweight laptops, tablets, and phones to charge all but the beefiest gaming laptops.