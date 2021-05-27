USB-C's Latest Upgrade Will More Than Double Its Power Output
USB-C is about to get a 2.1 upgrade that’ll more than double its power output. Thanks to a new development from the USB Implementers Forum, we’re now able to move beyond the 100W USB-PD specification to the new Extended Power Range (EPR) category, which offers a power output of a staggering 240W. While its amperage remains at up to 5A, the new technology significantly improves the maximum voltage from 20V to an impressive 48V, naturally more than doubling the total wattage.hypebeast.com