Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rochester, MN

1971: Supreme Court justice warns against 'cynicism'

By Loren Else
Post-Bulletin
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe top nonfiction books are “Bad As I Wanna Be” by Dennis Rodman with Tim Keown, “The Dilbert Principle” by Scott Adams, and “In Contempt” by Christopher Darden with Jess Walter. 1971 — 50 years ago. John Marshall’s Rod Raver went 12 feet, 6 inches to take a first in...

www.postbulletin.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, MN
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Minneapolis, MN
City
Red Wing, MN
Rochester, MN
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Marshall
Person
Scott Adams
Person
Jess Walter
Person
Dennis Rodman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Supreme Court Justice#New Justice#Pole Vault#Scholarships#Contempt Of Court#Civil Contempt#Civil Court#State Court#Mayo High#Hamline University#The Grand Army#West Concord High School#Excessive Cynicism#Blackmun#Dr Donald Balfour#Diplomas#Dr Wittich#Miss Lepearl Bonner#Teaching#Commencement Exercises
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Supreme Court
Related
Rochester, MNy105fm.com

Bradlee Dean, Sons of Liberty

Nationally syndicated radio talk-show host, Bradlee Dean, will be speaking Friday, May 28th at Harvest Church, 3342 19th St. NW, Rochester at 6:00 PM. Doors open at 5:00 PM. As Founder and Executive Director of Sons of Liberty Radio.com, Bradlee Dean reaches both young and old through events across America. Bradlee has been featured in FOX News, The Weekly Standard, and The New York Times. He is a syndicated columnist for World Net Daily, Western Journalism, and 35+ other news outlets. Topics will include our Founding Father's vision of freedom, supporting our veterans, the education of our children, and our moral responsibility as a nation to uphold the values fundamental to the U.S. Constitution. Come and hear Bradlee Dean, sharing a dynamic message for these perilous times in which we live...
Minnesota StateSouthern Minnesota News

Minnesota legislative leaders say they have a budget deal

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The two top leaders of the Minnesota Legislature say they’ve reached an agreement with Democratic Gov. Tim Walz on broad targets for the state’s next two-year budget, but that the Legislature will have to reconvene next month to finish the work. Republican Senate Majority Leader...
Minnesota StatePosted by
MinnPost

Minnesota wrote the book on preventing and investigating killings by state actors. It’s time we follow it.

No tool of oppression is more powerful than summary execution. Around the globe, killings by security forces without judge or jury serve to silence dissent, quell undesirable religious practices, and force compliance with unjust laws. Extra-legal killings deprive the individual of life, without charge or sentence. But unlawful killings coupled with lack of accountability do more. They impart a powerful and intentional lesson upon those who live: stay in line or face the consequences.
Rochester, MNPost-Bulletin

Mask mandate ends in Rochester, too

Gov. Tim Walz's decision to lift the state's mask mandate Friday means that the City of Rochester's mandate ended as well, said Rochester Mayor Kim Norton. Norton said the language of the city's resolution issued by her and ratified by the city council gave the state's mandate precedence. So when the state lifted its mandate, Rochester's came off, too.