Showers before closing out the week

By Jared Piepenburg
Post-Bulletin
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleToday will stay cold and cloudy as the rain passes through the region. The rain showers look to last overnight and into the first half of Friday. Friday will stay cool as highs only warm into the 50s in the afternoon. Saturday will be dry and mostly sunny. Highs warm into the 60s Saturday afternoon. There are hints of more showers passing by later in the holiday weekend, but as of now leaning toward us staying mostly dry and dealing with a little more cloud cover.

