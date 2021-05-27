Showers before closing out the week

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An area of high pressure will keep the day mainly dry today, not ruling out an isolated shower or storm but coverage will be much less than what we saw yesterday. With more sunshine, highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s this afternoon. A secondary trough of low pressure will approach the area on Monday, scattered showers and storms will be likely at any point in the day. Highs on Monday will be in the mid to upper 80s. The rest of the week will feature daily showers and storm chances with the sea breeze, highs will be near 90 degrees with more humidity.