Lesser Known Heroines Of WWII
Death, the saying goes, is the great equalizer. It turns out that war isn't that far behind, especially when it comes to more modern conflicts like WWII. While women's roles in WWI were incredibly limited, things started to change the second time around. When the United States waded into the war after Pearl Harbor, millions of women stepped up in major ways. According to the National WWII Museum, around six million went to work on the homefront, while three million joined up with the Red Cross to provide medical support, and 200,000 enlisted in the military. And that's just one country's women.