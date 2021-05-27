Cancel
Ethics

Here's What It Was Like For Prisoners In Ancient Greece

By Benito Cereno
grunge.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile other penalties including fines and public service are well known among modern people, the one punishment most associated with committing crime is imprisonment. Don't do the crime, they say, if you can't do the time (inside of a prison). But has this always been the case? Has there ever been a time when prison wasn't the go-to move for criminal justice systems looking to punish the guilty? As it turns out, yes. For the ancient Greeks, prison was something that existed, but not as a long-term solution for dealing with convicted criminals.

www.grunge.com
Aristophanes
#Ancient Greece#Ancient Temples#State Prison#Life Imprisonment#Capital Punishment#Greeks#Athenians#Archon#People S Court#Prisoners#Ancient Athens#Prison Life#Ancient World Magazine#Greek Prisons#Greek History#Slaves#Rome#Exile#Convicts#Convicted Criminals
Ethics
Country
Greece
