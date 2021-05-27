Here's What It Was Like For Prisoners In Ancient Greece

While other penalties including fines and public service are well known among modern people, the one punishment most associated with committing crime is imprisonment. Don't do the crime, they say, if you can't do the time (inside of a prison). But has this always been the case? Has there ever been a time when prison wasn't the go-to move for criminal justice systems looking to punish the guilty? As it turns out, yes. For the ancient Greeks, prison was something that existed, but not as a long-term solution for dealing with convicted criminals.