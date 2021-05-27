Quick Recap: Grizzlies roar back at times, but Jazz take Game Two 141-129

Considering the fact that Donovan Mitchell was returning after a lengthy absence for the Utah Jazz and the veteran Utah team was eager to get back to work after being stunned by the young Memphis Grizzlies, perhaps the way that Game Two played out should not be too surprising. A Jazz win was in the cards for most prognosticators - the Grizzlies already achieved the split heading back to Memphis, and the burden of regaining home court advantage was now squarely on the shoulders of the #1 seed in the conference. The stars aligned for a Utah win, and for the first time in a while for the Grizzlies they weren’t able to buck the odds.