Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Quick Recap: Grizzlies roar back at times, but Jazz take Game Two 141-129

By Joe Mullinax
grizzlybearblues.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConsidering the fact that Donovan Mitchell was returning after a lengthy absence for the Utah Jazz and the veteran Utah team was eager to get back to work after being stunned by the young Memphis Grizzlies, perhaps the way that Game Two played out should not be too surprising. A Jazz win was in the cards for most prognosticators - the Grizzlies already achieved the split heading back to Memphis, and the burden of regaining home court advantage was now squarely on the shoulders of the #1 seed in the conference. The stars aligned for a Utah win, and for the first time in a while for the Grizzlies they weren’t able to buck the odds.

www.grizzlybearblues.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dillon Brooks
Person
Desmond Bane
Person
Grayson Allen
Person
Justise Winslow
Person
Jordan Clarkson
Person
Joe Ingles
Person
Ja Morant
Person
De'anthony Melton
Person
Donovan Mitchell
Person
Rudy Gobert
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foul Play#The Utah Jazz#Google Podcasts#Apple Podcasts#Grizzly Bear Blues#Fedexforum#Twitter#Stars#Coach Taylor Jenkins#Defense#Lead#Bench Production
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
News Break
Sports
News Break
Spotify
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
News Break
Google
News Break
Instagram
Related
NBAMiddletown Press

Bogdanovic scores 22 as Jazz top Thunder 109-93

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Bojan Bogdanovic scored 22 points, and the Utah Jazz beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 109-93 on Friday night to inch closer to claiming the top seed in the Western Conference playoffs. The Jazz have the league’s best record and a 1 1/2-game lead on idle Phoenix...
NBAPosted by
Reuters

Jazz bounce back with rout of Grizzlies to even series

Donovan Mitchell returned to lead a balanced attack that overpowered a career-best, 47-point performance by Ja Morant and allowed the Utah Jazz to even their Western Conference playoff series against the Memphis Grizzlies with a 141-129 victory on Wednesday night in Salt Lake City. Mitchell, who finished with a team-high...
NBAPosted by
92.9 FM Sports Radio

Jazz overcome Morant, Grizzlies 141-129

SALT LAKE CITY – — Donovan Mitchell scored 25 point and the Utah Jazz overcame Ja Morant’s franchise-record 47 points in a 141-129 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night, tying the first-round playoff series at a game apiece.
NBAGwinnett Daily Post

Donovan Mitchell takes over late, powers Jazz past Grizzlies

Donovan Mitchell completed a three-point play with 4:04 remaining and the top-seeded Utah Jazz survived a late challenge from the host Memphis Grizzlies for a 121-111 win in Game 3 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series on Saturday night. Mitchell saved 10 of his game-high 29 points for the...
NBAchatsports.com

Utah Jazz beat the Kings to claim the NBA's best regular season record

After 144 days of NBA basketball — 72 games, 190 Rudy Gobert blocks, 1,401 Donovan Mitchell points, 305 Mike Conley assists, 208 Jordan Clarkson 3-pointers — the Utah Jazz wrapped up the regular season Sunday with one more win and, for the first time in franchise history, the league’s best record.
NBAdailyjournal.net

Jazz take top spot in NBA playoffs, thump Kings 121-99

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Rudy Gobert wasn’t about to stop his Utah teammates from celebrating after securing the No. 1 spot for the NBA playoffs. He just wants the Jazz to keep focus on the bigger picture. A year after blowing a 3-1 lead and getting bounced in the first round...
NBAksl.com

Jazz clinch No. 1 seed with rout of Kings in season finale

SALT LAKE CITY — Jazz coach Quin Snyder had an idea of what he wanted his team to be entering the season. With Rudy Gobert, he anticipated Utah would be an elite defense; and with a stronger emphasis in taking more 3s, he hoped the offense would see an uptick. What he didn't know, however, was how that would all translate in the standings.
NBAGamingToday

Grizzlies vs Spurs Odds for Play-In NBA PlayOff Game

The Memphis Grizzlies (#9 seed) will be hosting the San Antonio Spurs (#10 seed) on Wednesday 19 at 7:30 pm ET on ESPN. The consensus odds for the game at BetMGM, FanDuel, and DraftKings have the Memphis Grizzlies favored at -3 and the moneyline at -145.
NBAPosted by
1460 ESPN Yakima

Curry is Scoring Champ, Warriors Beat Grizzlies for 8 Seed

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry became the oldest scoring champion since Michael Jordan in 1998, finishing with 46 points as the Golden State Warriors held off the Memphis Grizzlies 113-101 in a regular-season finale that determined the play-in tournament’s eighth and ninth spots. The Warriors wrapped up the No. 8 seed and will visit the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday, while Memphis finishes at No. 9 and will host the Spurs on Wednesday. The 33-year-old Curry averaged 32 points during his second 2,000-point season.
NBAbealestreetbears.com

Memphis Grizzlies: Looking back at each past matchup vs. Spurs

The Memphis Grizzlies won’t be thrilled about their positioning in the play-in tournament. As a team that was shooting for a 6-seed for most of the season, they blundered near the end, sending themselves down to the 9th seed. This means that they’ll have to win two games in the...
NBAPosted by
Salt Lake City News Watch

NBA Daily Recap 5/26: Conley Drops Double-double in Jazz 141-129 win over Grizzlies

Jazz led by 20 in the first half and run past Grizzlies 141-129 on Wednesday night. Donovan Mitchell led the way for the Jazz with 25 points, while Rudy Gobert contributed 21 points and 13 rebounds and Mike Conley added 20 points and 15 assists in the victory. While failing to take the home-court advantages, Ja Morant tallied 47 points and Dillon Brooks made 23 points for the Grizzlies. After this game, the Grizzlies (3-1) ranked #2 in the Western Conference with 0.0 games back to the top, while the Jazz (1-1) is behind the Grizzlies by another 1.0 games back and ranked #4 in the same conference.
NBAkslsports.com

Conley Returns, Jazz Clinch Share Of Top Record With Win Over Thunder

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – The Utah Jazz beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 109-93, winning their second to last game of the regular season before heading to Sacramento on Sunday. With the win, the Jazz maintain control of their own destiny, as a win over the Kings on the final night of the season would guarantee the Jazz the top seed in the West, and home-court advantage throughout the playoffs.