Mare Of Easttown

How to … do another show on television. Years after Nathan Fielder broke the hearts of Dumb Starbucks patrons everywhere by ending his wildly entertaining docuseries Nathan for You, the comedian has announced his return with a new half-hour series, The Rehearsal, for HBO. Variety reports that the show is described as the following, which we have to applaud for its enigmatic intel: “In a world where nothing seems to ever work out as you had hoped, Nathan Fielder gives people the opportunity to rehearse for their own lives.” He will be starring in the series, as well as taking on full writing and editing duties. The Rehearsal comes nearly two years after Felder signed a lucrative development deal with HBO, in which he was tasked with producing and writing projects for the network. The first of these was the strangely comforting How to With John Wilson, which, famously, depicts Kyle MacLachlan’s struggles with a MetroCard. Give us another Kyle cameo!