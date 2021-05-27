Cancel
Cover picture for the articleStop me if you’ve heard this one before: A teenage girl from a small town is found dead in a body of water. The investigation, led by two detectives (one a local veteran, the other an outsider), reveals a series of mysteries that implicates many of the town’s residents and uncovers the dead girl’s secret life. That might sound like any number of shows since 1990, when David Lynch and Mark Frost’s groundbreaking evening soap opera Twin Peaks debuted. But it most closely resembles the early 2010s AMC crime series The Killing, a remake of the Danish hit Forbrydelsen, and more recently, HBO’s buzzy Kate Winslet vehicle Mare Of Easttown.

TV Seriesgoldderby.com

Brad Ingelsby interview: ‘Mare of Easttown’ creator

“Mare of Easttown” creator Brad Ingelsby can’t believe the overwhelming response to the limited series. It shattered ratings records for HBO when it aired weekly this spring. Not surprisingly there is already talk of a follow-up. Ingelsby was delighted to see the buzz building every week. “We saw an audience get wrapped up in the mystery and begin to put out their theories. Having a weekly drop was so helpful where you spend time with the mystery and get to know the characters in a deeper way. I am grateful HBO has this model.”
MoviesPosted by
TheWrap

Why Evan Peters Relished His ‘Mare of Easttown’ Role: ‘It Was a Nice Change to Go Into Something a Little More Grounded’

This story about Evan Peters first appeared in the Limited Series & TV Movies issue of TheWrap’s awards magazine. While it might have been a shock to viewers, the bomb-drop at the end of the unnervingly tense fifth episode of “Mare of Easttown” was not a shock to Evan Peters. (Definitely come back to this feature later if you are not caught up on the HBO drama.) After his endearing, dutiful detective Colin Zabel finally won the approval of his seasoned partner Mare (Kate Winslet), complete with coffee runs and a particularly awkward first date, he moves up the hero ladder when the duo finally hones in on a vile creep (Jeb Kreager) they suspect is behind the disappearance of at least one young woman in Delco (Delaware County, in Pennsylvania). Cut to a pack of Winstons (a key clue), an exchange of anxious glances and drawn guns and before you could take a sip of your Wawa java…Colin Zabel was very suddenly shot dead and hearts all over the nation were bruised forever.
TV SeriesLaredo Morning Times

Hyper-Specific Worlds of 'WandaVision,' 'Genius: Aretha,' 'Mare of Easttown' Still Produce Highly Relatable Female Protagonists

Really getting under the skin of a fully realized female character has long remained a challenge in television, but in recent years, the brilliant-yet-troubled heroine has been taking a back seat to someone more authentically human, whose personal struggle is no longer peppered in through lazy shorthand ciphers that check the “complex character” box.
Basketballawardswatch.com

Emmys FYC: In ‘Mare of Easttown,’ Julianne Nicholson takes center stage

This article contains spoilers for Mare of Easttown. Five Lady Hawks walk onto a basketball court in the first episode of Mare of Easttown to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their win in the state championship. Overshadowed by the sheer force of Mare (played by Academy Award and Emmy Award winner Kate Winslet), the community detective and “Miss Lady Hawk” herself, one could never imagine the spotlight at the end of this story would shine so brightly on another character. That character is Lori, played by the astonishing Julianne Nicholson.
TV SeriesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Mare of Easttown,’ ‘This Is Us,’ ‘Fargo’ and More Creators on Crafting Season Finales

“It was written as a limited, and it ends — there’s no more mystery to be solved. Kate [Winslet] and I, if we could crack a story that we were really proud of and felt like it was a deserving second chapter in Mare’s journey, then maybe. I haven’t cracked that yet; I don’t know what that is, honestly. But if there was a world in which we were convinced, this is a continuation of the story that honors the first chapter and does things an audience will appreciate, then maybe. But as of right now, I have no idea what that could be.”
TV & VideosDeadline

‘Mare Of Easttown’s’ Brad Ingelsby On Creating A Breakout TV Hit And Why He Likes To Write About Home – Behind The Lens

Brad Ingelsby has been on a serious role ever since breaking through with his screenplay for the acclaimed 2013 film Out of the Furnace, directed by Scott Cooper and starring Christian Bale. Actually, that script was originally called Low Dweller and it caught the attention of Leonardi DiCaprio and director Ridley Scott. Although they didn’t end up making the film, it turned out pretty good for Ingelsby anyway, you might say.
TV SeriesCult of Mac

Lisey’s Story

Scott Landon relives the worst trauma of his childhood on this week’s episode of Lisey’s Story, the Stephen King miniseries on Apple TV+. It’s his turn to go back to the foundational horrors that propel him. And what he finds is ugly indeed. Lisey’s Story episode 5: ‘The Good Brother’...
TV SeriesPosted by
Deadline

‘Mare Of Easttown’ Editor Amy Duddleston On Weaving A Mystery Into A Human Story: “Drama Came First And The Who-Done-It Was Second”

For HBO’s Mare of Easttown, editor Amy Duddleston’s goal was to highlight a personal journey of growth while adding a mystery to enhance the show, but not define it. “We really discussed the fact that this show is really a family drama with a murder mystery thrown into it,” Duddleston says. “So, the family drama came first and the who-done-it was second.”
TV & VideosVulture

Nathan Fielder Has a Cryptic New Show for You

How to … do another show on television. Years after Nathan Fielder broke the hearts of Dumb Starbucks patrons everywhere by ending his wildly entertaining docuseries Nathan for You, the comedian has announced his return with a new half-hour series, The Rehearsal, for HBO. Variety reports that the show is described as the following, which we have to applaud for its enigmatic intel: “In a world where nothing seems to ever work out as you had hoped, Nathan Fielder gives people the opportunity to rehearse for their own lives.” He will be starring in the series, as well as taking on full writing and editing duties. The Rehearsal comes nearly two years after Felder signed a lucrative development deal with HBO, in which he was tasked with producing and writing projects for the network. The first of these was the strangely comforting How to With John Wilson, which, famously, depicts Kyle MacLachlan’s struggles with a MetroCard. Give us another Kyle cameo!
TV SeriesPosted by
The Independent

From Frasier’s crush to Mare’s mum: How Jean Smart became the new Queen of TV

In episode four of Mare of Easttown, Kate Winslet’s surly detective sprints over to her mother Helen (Jean Smart) as she’s being wheeled into an ambulance. “Is that it?” says Mare, with typical tact, when she sees the cut on her mother’s forehead. “‘Is that it?!’” shoots back Helen. “Well, I’m sorry I’m not more MAIMED for you.”It is just one of countless scene-stealing moments for Smart, whose impeccable comic timing gives the grizzly whodunnit some much-needed levity. A palpable hit with both critics and the public, the 69-year-old is currently enjoying something of a “Jean Smartaissance”.Hacks has helped with...
TV Seriesnewsbrig.com

Mare of Easttown Creator Brad Ingelsby Opens Up About Potential Second Season of Kate Winslet’s HBO Show

HBO’s insanely popular Mare of Easttown was designed to be a limited series, but the show’s creator Brad Ingelsby is not closing the book on a second season just yet. Ingelsby opened up about the show’s future and about a potential second season in a new interview with TVLine, reported E! News. While the first and currently the only season of ‘Mare of Easttown’ seemed to be a pretty open and shut case, the door has not been entirely closed to another installment. Creator and writer Ingelsby said that a season two is not an impossibility. Mare of Easttown Review: Kate Winslet’s Strong Show Is One Splendid Reason To Watch This Captivating Mystery Drama Series (News Brig Exclusive).