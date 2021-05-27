'The Powerpuff Girls' Reboot Pilot Is Being Reworked

As a network that has never really been a consistent contender up against the Big Four, The CW’s reputation speaks for itself when it comes to crafting series and franchises that amass dedicated fandoms, from the Arrowverse to the Riverdale-verse to the All American-verse. And while big shows on other networks have taken pretty massive ratings and viewership tumbles with each year that passes, The CW’s shows still tend to hit the same audience benchmarks that they have for years. And it’s been a pretty interesting month for the network, thanks to an assortment of announcements regarding schedule changes, pilot decisions and new projects.