Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

'The Powerpuff Girls' Reboot Pilot Is Being Reworked

By Editorial
Hypebae
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBack in April, The CW unveiled an official first look at The Powerpuff Girls live-action reboot starring Chloe Bennet as Blossom, Dove Cameron as Bubbles, and Yana Perrault as Buttercup. However, according to Variety, the company has decided to rework the show‘s pilot, further delaying the premiere. Reports state that...

hypebae.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dove Cameron
Person
Chloe Bennet
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Powerpuff Girls#The Cw#Pilot Season#Series Premiere#Season Premiere#Variety#Off Cycle#Cast Members#April#Development#Contender#Surface#Company
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV Seriespreviously.tv

The CW will redo Powerpuff's pilot after the original came in as "too campy"

“Sometimes things miss, and this was just a miss,” The CW chairman and CEO Mark Pedowitz said of the live-action Powerpuff Girls reboot. He added that the pilot felt "too campy" and "didn’t feel as rooted in reality as it might have." Pedowitz added: “We believe in the cast completely, we believe in Diablo (Cody) and Heather (Regnier), the writers, and we believe in the auspices of (executive producer) Greg Berlanti and Warner (Bros.) Studios. In this case, the pilot didn’t work. But because we see enough elements in there, we’re going to give it another shot. We didn’t want to go forward with what we had.”
TV SeriesVanity Fair

Live-Action Powerpuff Girls to Be Reworked After “Campy” Script Allegedly Leaks

The Powerpuff Girls’s next rescue mission has hit a snag. A day after the live-action reboot's edgy script reportedly leaked on Twitter, the CW confirmed that its adaptation of Craig McCracken's popular animated series is being re-imagined. “The reason we do pilots is, sometimes things miss,” CW’s chairman and CEO Mark Pedowitz said during the show’s upfront press call on Tuesday, according to Deadline. “We believe in the cast and in [writers Diablo Cody and Heather Regnier] and [executive producer Greg Berlanti] and studio Warner Bros. In this case, the pilot didn’t work.”
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

The CW's Mark Pedowitz Ponders Powerpuff Pilot Pass: "Was Just A Miss"

If you've been wondering why Powerpuff has been trending on Twitter for over 24 hours now, let's just say things have been "interesting." On Monday, we learned that The CW is asking writers and executive producers Diablo Cody and Heather Regnier to rework the pilot for Powerpuff. With Chloe Bennet (Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), Dove Cameron (Liv and Maddie), and Yana Perrault (Jagged Little Pill) taking on the roles of Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup in a modern, live-action take hat finds the pint-sized superteam now disillusioned twenty-somethings who resent having lost their childhood to crime-fighting but finding themselves needing to reunite to save the day one more time. Joining Bennet, Cameron, and Perrault are Donald Faison (Scrubs), Nicholas Podany (Hart of Dixie), Robyn Lively (Light As A Feather), Tom Kenny (SpongeBob SquarePants).
TV SeriesPosted by
Y105

‘Gossip Girl’ Reboot Debuts First Trailer

The first trailer for HBO Max’s Gossip Girl reboot is here. The popular CW show is returning to television screens this July, in a highly-anticipated reboot that features a whole new generation of Upper East Side private school students. This time around, the show will examine how new technology — particularly social media — impacts the teens as they discover they're being monitored by a mysterious presence, AKA Gossip Girl.
TV Seriesfemalefirst.co.uk

Everything we know about the Gossip Girl reboot

There’s a whole new cast and story coming to the revival series. First announced back in July 2019, the reboot for fan-favourite CW teen drama Gossip Girl has been a topic of conversation ever since. Originally based on the novels written by Cecily von Ziegesar, the first series showed us...
TV Seriesdaytimeconfidential.com

WATCH: HBO Max Releases Tantalizing Teaser for Gossip Girl Reboot

XOXO, HBO Max! The streaming service has unveiled promo pics and a teaser trailer for its Gossip Girl reboot, which debuts July 8. Showrunner Joshua Safran, a writer-EP on the original CW show, will introduce the world to new teens, nine years after the Gossip Girl blog went dark in their world. But social media has changed the landscape for Gen Z, and New York will never be the same for these private school kids.
TV Seriestvsourcemagazine.com

HBO Max Reveals ‘Gossip Girl’ Reboot Teaser, Premiere Date

It’s almost time to head back to the Upper East Side. The highly-anticipated Gossip Girl reboot will premiere July 8, HBO Max announced today. You can watch the official teaser video below. Gossip Girl explores just how much social media — and the landscape of New York itself — has...
TV SeriesComing Soon!

The CW Boss Says First Powerpuff Pilot ‘Was Just a Miss’

Earlier this week it was revealed that The CW has decided to scrap the first pilot of their live-action Powerpuff Girls series and rework the project, with the creative team and main cast including Chloe Bennet, Dove Cameron, Yana Perrault, and Donald Faison still attached to the retooled pilot. Now, in a recent interview with TVLine, The CW chairman and CEO Mark Pedowitz has finally opened up about the still-in-development Powerpuff series, explaining the reason why they came up with the decision of reworking the whole pilot.
TV SeriesComing Soon!

Gossip Girl Reboot First Look Teaser & Character Posters Released

HBO Max has released the first Gossip Girl reboot teaser and posters of the main cast of characters. The show is set to premiere on Thursday, July 8. Based on the hit The CW show of the same name, the reboot “explores just how much social media — and the landscape of New York itself — has changed in the intervening years.”
TV Seriesglittermagrocks.com

HBO Max Gives a First Look Into Upcoming Gossip Girl Reboot

Hey Upper-Eastsiders, HBO just released a teaser for the upcoming Gossip Girl Reboot. The revival will focus on a set of elite New York teens, much like the original group of fashionable and party-prone heirs. The original starred Blake Lively, Leighton Meester, Penn Badgley, Chase Crawford, and Ed Westwick. The...
TV Series/Film

Superhero Bits: ‘The Powerpuff Girls’ is Getting Re-Piloted, ‘Loki’ Was Influenced by ‘Teletubbies’ & More

Did you see the new Batman Forever statues being released by Prime 1 Studio? Did you hear The CW isn’t ordering the Black Lightning spin-off Painkiller? When are the season finales for Batwoman, The Flash and Superman & Lois? What are the biggest rumors about The Flash movie? Did you know The Powerpuff Girls series being re-piloted? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.
TV Seriesatlantanews.net

'Gossip Girl' reboot: Kristen Bell returns in first teaser

Washington [US], May 29 (ANI): Rise and shine, Upper East Siders! Gossip Girl is back, and she still knows everything. Actor Kristen Bell returned as the elusive, sharp-tongued voice of New York City's Upper East Side social scene in the first teaser for the upcoming HBO Max series. On Friday,...
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

What's Up With The Powerpuff Girls TV Show? And 9 More Questions I Have For The CW

As a network that has never really been a consistent contender up against the Big Four, The CW’s reputation speaks for itself when it comes to crafting series and franchises that amass dedicated fandoms, from the Arrowverse to the Riverdale-verse to the All American-verse. And while big shows on other networks have taken pretty massive ratings and viewership tumbles with each year that passes, The CW’s shows still tend to hit the same audience benchmarks that they have for years. And it’s been a pretty interesting month for the network, thanks to an assortment of announcements regarding schedule changes, pilot decisions and new projects.
TV SeriesThe Sun US

Gossip Girl reboot: Who’s in the cast and when it the release date?

SEVEN years since the original series last aired, Gossip Girl will return with a 10 episode reboot. The series followed the lives of privileged teenagers in New York as they navigate lies and drama. When is the Gossip Girl reboot happening?. The Gossip Girl reboot was originally was due to...
MoviesComicBook

Shazam! 2 Director Teases New Costumes for the Rest of the Shazam! Family

Shazam: Fury of the Gods! is currently in production, and we have already seen some cool behind-the-scenes footage, including a little teaser that shows off Shazam's (Zachary Levi) new suit. The movie's director, David F. Sandberg has been answering fan questions on Instagram today, and one fan wondered if the rest of the Shazamily would be getting new suits, too.
TV SeriesCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

LOKI: Marvel Studios Enlists A DC Veteran To Voice Miss Minutes In The Disney+ Series - Possible SPOILERS

We've been eagerly anticipating the debut of Loki all year, but the first episode of the series finally arrived on Disney+ earlier today. There's a lot we have to talk about after taking a deep dive into the Time Variance Authority (not to mention those intriguing hints about the Multiverse), but it's that mysterious organisation's mascot we're focusing on here.
TV Seriessideshow.com

Superman Returns to the CW Crossover Event, Bewitched Reboot in the Works from Black-ish Creator, and More!

Read below for today’s headlines from the world of geek news, or listen along through Alexa or iTunes. Marvel has announced the release date for its upcoming animated film Marvel Rising: Secret Warriors. The film features fan-favorite characters like Ms. Marvel, Spider-Gwen, and Squirrel Girl as they join forces to take down an unexpected threat to the Marvel Universe. Marvel Rising: Secret Warriors will air on Disney Channel on September 30th.
TV Seriessideshow.com

Lex Luthor Headed to Supergirl Season 4 on the CW, Showtime Releases Black Monday Trailer, and More!

Read below for today’s headlines from the world of geek news, or listen along through Alexa or iTunes. Actor Michael B. Jordan is set to star in and produce The Silver Bear, an upcoming film from Lionsgate. Based on a book trilogy, The Silver Bear tells the story of a hitman who rises to become the most feared and respected assassin in the criminal underworld. The Silver Bear currently has no release date.