'The Powerpuff Girls' Reboot Pilot Is Being Reworked

If you've been wondering why Powerpuff has been trending on Twitter for over 24 hours now, let's just say things have been "interesting." On Monday, we learned that The CW is asking writers and executive producers Diablo Cody and Heather Regnier to rework the pilot for Powerpuff. With Chloe Bennet (Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), Dove Cameron (Liv and Maddie), and Yana Perrault (Jagged Little Pill) taking on the roles of Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup in a modern, live-action take hat finds the pint-sized superteam now disillusioned twenty-somethings who resent having lost their childhood to crime-fighting but finding themselves needing to reunite to save the day one more time. Joining Bennet, Cameron, and Perrault are Donald Faison (Scrubs), Nicholas Podany (Hart of Dixie), Robyn Lively (Light As A Feather), Tom Kenny (SpongeBob SquarePants).