Zack Snyder issues a hearty "Suck it, Warner Bros." with Stephen Colbert

By William Hughes
A.V. Club
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleAmong the many questions currently surrounding Zack Snyder’s career—where will he find another spot to fit in his next “Hallelujah” needle drop, huh?—few are likely to make for bigger business moves than the status of his relationship with Warner Bros. Things are ostensibly cool, what with the studio giving him hundreds of millions of dollars to finally finish his Justice League, after a combination of personal tragedy, studio second-guessing, and just general movie-making politicking took the original film out of his hands. But Snyder has given plenty of indications in recent months that he’s still not happy about how the whole situation went down, from his continued support of vocal studio critic Ray Fisher, to his and his spouse Deborah Snyder’s heavy praise for new partners Netflix for allowing them to follow their muse on Army Of The Dead, after facing heavy controls when the film was originally developed at Warner.

