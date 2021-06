Donations may be made online or via check through June 13th, 2021. Friday, May 21, 2021 – The Office of Mayor Brian Arrigo has begun collecting donations to the Mayor’s Fire Relief Fund to benefit the victims of yesterday’s tragic fire around the area of Endicott Ave in the Beachmont neighborhood. The fire left several families without stable housing, and the loss of pets and property has been devastating for the displaced residents. Losing almost everything, many have relied on the support of their friends, and Mayor Arrigo hopes the community will continue to be generous in helping them land on their feet.