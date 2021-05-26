Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Chicago Bears: With Pressure On, Ryan Pace Has Big Offseason

By Carlos Nazario
fullpresscoverage.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChicago Bears general manager Ryan Pace had a lot of pressure on him this offseason. By all accounts, it seems as if he stepped up and did well. Going into this offseason, the negativity around the Chicago Bears was at an all-time high. After only two winning seasons in the last decade, the fans became restless. This is a team with a rich history over the years but now is an afterthought. Things were so bad that the people wanted everyone fired.

fullpresscoverage.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Wilson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Seattle Seahawks#Chicago Bears Nation#All World#Bears Fans#Kickers#All Time High#Bear Fans#Nasty Play#Training Camp#Multiple Players#Things#Cairo Santos
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Chicago Bears
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLchatsports.com

Finding NFL Comparisons for Chicago Bears OT Teven Jenkins

Chicago Bears (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images) Yesterday we found some NFL comparisons for Larry Borom and saw that there are prime examples of players with his profile and draft pedigree that turn into NFL assets. What do the athletic profile and draft capital say about the Chicago Bears tackle Teven Jenkins?
NFLCBS Sports

Broncos' Bobby Massie: Gets one-year deal in Denver

The Broncos signed Massie (knee) to a one-year, $4 million contract Wednesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports. Massie's signing comes roughly one week after the Broncos' placement of ﻿Ja'Wuan James﻿ (Achilles) on the non-football injury list. A capable starter heading into his age-32 season, Massie ended last season with Chicago on injured reserve but should be back to full health.
NFLDenver Post

Broncos Briefs: Search for right tackle begins with Bobby Massie, Dennis Kelly

The Broncos started their task of finding a new right tackle Wednesday by scheduling free-agent visits next week for Dennis Kelly and Bobby Massie, according to a source. Not on the radar just yet is Demar Dotson, who started eight games at right tackle for the Broncos last year. Dotson could be an option as the offseason progresses.
NFLtulsabeacon.com

OSU’s Jenkins goes to Da Bears; Carolina drafts Hubbard

Former Oklahoma State offensive lineman Teven Jenkins was selected by the Chicago Bears with the 39th overall pick in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft Friday. Three other former Cowboys – Running back Chuba Hubbard by the Carolina Panthers, wide receiver Tylan Wallace by the Baltimore Ravens and cornerback Rodarius Williams by the New York Giants – were chosen in later rounds.
NFLMile High Report

Report: Broncos to meet with veteran offensive tackles Dennis Kelly and Bobby Massie

According to multiple reports, the Denver Broncos will meet with veteran offensive tackles Dennis Kelly and Bobby Massie sometime next week. Dennis Kelly is a 31-year-old NFL veteran who has 10 years of NFL experience under his belt. He’s a 6-8, 321lb offensive lineman who was a 16-game starter for the Tennessee Titans last season and help running back Derrick Henry rush for over 2,000 yards.
NFLCBS Sports

Colts' Eddy Pineiro: Lands in Indianapolis

Pineiro (groin) agreed to terms on a one-year contract with the Colts on Thursday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Pineiro spent the entire 2020 campaign on injured reserve, but had it not been for Cairo Santos' emergence in Chicago, it seems as though he could have been activated mid-season. Though he's now healthy, it doesn't seem likely that Pineiro will have many opportunities to dethrone Rodrigo Blankenship as the Colts' top kicker this offseason.
NFLnfltraderumors.co

Broncos Also Hosting OT Bobby Massie For Visit

According to Jeremy Fowler, the Broncos are also hosting former Bears RT Bobby Massie for a visit. Broncos HC Vic Fangio was in Chicago for several years and overlapped with Massie, so there would be a lot of familiarity there. Denver is also hosting former Titans starting RT Dennis Kelly...
NFLwindycitygridiron.com

Which 2021 Bears rookie will make the biggest impact?

On paper the Chicago Bears did get a couple day three prospects that could find themselves with some playing time as rookies, but with the incredible upside from their first two picks, my guess is our answers to today’s roundtable question will revolve around Justin Fields and Teven Jenkins. Let’s...
NFLchatsports.com

Colts sign former Bears’ kicker Eddy Pineiro to one-year deal

Kicker Eddy Pineiro is coming off a groin injury that sidelined him for all of the 2020 season after beating Ramiz Ahmed for the Bears’ starting kicker job. Before that, Pineiro had a remarkable rookie season, where he was 23-28 on field goals, and 27-29 on extra points. The most important talking point about this signing is that Pineiro was 2-2 on field goals over 50 yards, and also made a 58-yarder during the preseason.
NFLYardbarker

Draft Treasures for Bears

Postdraft analysis of Bears draft picks continues to paint general manager Ryan Pace as the guy who picked everyone's pocket while they dozed. The post-draft grades said the Bears did well, the continued praise shows they may have excelled. Never since the Bears actually reinstituted the position of general manager...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

The obvious reason why the Seahawks won’t be trading for Aaron Rodgers

Recent speculation by an NFL insider involved the Seattle Seahawks potentially sending Russell Wilson to the Green Bay Packers for Aaron Rodgers. Seattle Seahawks fans are very familiar with what fans of the Green Bay Packers are currently going through with quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Earlier this offseason, it was Seahawks...
NFLwindycitygridiron.com

Teven Jenkins is technically sound and violent

Second round draft pick Teven Jenkins received plenty of kudos for his old school, play to the whistle, aggressive mentality, and if that’s all you knew about him, you’d think this was a perfect selection for the Chicago Bears. Draftniks and analysts have been touting the manner in which he...