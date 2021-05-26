Chicago Bears: With Pressure On, Ryan Pace Has Big Offseason

Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Pace had a lot of pressure on him this offseason. By all accounts, it seems as if he stepped up and did well. Going into this offseason, the negativity around the Chicago Bears was at an all-time high. After only two winning seasons in the last decade, the fans became restless. This is a team with a rich history over the years but now is an afterthought. Things were so bad that the people wanted everyone fired.