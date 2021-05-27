Raymond the mule and Sonny the goat break up

Baby Goat has a new project out, and he’s tapped in with DJ Jerry for the “Wavy Goat” EP. With six tracks in total, the project features a non-stop flow from Baby Goat, as well as a trio of features from Coach Joey, Baby Money, and GMF Tha Mafia. While one would be quick to dismiss this as another underground rap project coming out of the Midwest, there’s a lot of hip hop elements that come into play, as Baby Goat has clever bars and the production flips some notable samples. In essence, there’s the combination of elements of the streets and more mainstream hip hop that could be a beneficial combo for the young artist. If you’ve written him off before, give “Wavy Goat” a listen and get a new perception of Baby Goat below: