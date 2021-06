Anyone who has participated in sports remembers the thought. It struck first when you woke up, maybe again after lunch. It triggered anticipation, butterflies and delight. Decades after playing a sport for the last time, that thought still occurs to me regularly. I’m with the Channel Coast Officials Assn., which provides officials at high school games from Calabasas to Santa Barbara. I’m privileged to be a baseball umpire, along with my partner the only people besides players allowed between the foul lines.