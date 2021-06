The College Football Experience on the Sports Gambling Podcast Network continues it’s 130 team season preview with the defending National Champions the Alabama Crimson Tide. Pick Dundee (@TheColbyD) & Terrell Furman Jr. (@ReallyRell__) break down the Crimson Tide and what there chances are of another championship. Is Bill O’Brien at offensive coordinator an upgrade? How will Bryce Young do in his first full year? Will Bama’s defense be better then last years defense? Are the Crimson Tide a lock to win the SEC West? We talk it all on this special edition episode of The College Football Experience.