In New York state, the age of consent to marry is set to go up once more, expanding on the previously passed Child Marriage Law signed into law back in 2017. The New York State Assembly recently announced the passage of legislation building on to the law prohibiting the marriage of anyone under the age of eighteen. In said law, seventeen-year-olds are still permitted to marry with a judge’s permission, while the new legislation seeks to raise the age for marriage to eighteen across the board with absolutely no exceptions.