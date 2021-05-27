Cancel
High school boys lacrosse: Park City and Corner Canyon to face off in Division A championship

By Bruce Smith, contributor
Deseret News
Deseret News
 13 days ago
With the high-school lacrosse season almost over, Park City coach Michael Persky said he has learned to trust his team. So the second-year coach wasn’t worried Wednesday when his team lost a four-goal lead in its Class A semifinal match against Brighton at West Jordan High School. Instead, he just watched and remained calm as Tyler Vendetti and Conner Monson came through with important goals that helped the Miners to a 13-7 win and a match against undefeated Corner Canyon for the championship.

