Honolulu, HI

Two visitors airlifted by Honolulu firefighters off Kaau Crater Trail

By Editorial
staradvertiser.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Honolulu Fire Department airlifted two visitors from the Kaau Crater Trail this afternoon. The pair of hikers, a man, 26, and a woman, 23, were hiking the trail at 7 a.m. and were unsure of their ability to continue the hike. Both were uninjured. They called 911, and the...

www.staradvertiser.com
Honolulu, HIstaradvertiser.com

Honolulu Fire Department assists distressed hiker on Maili Pillbox Trail

The Honolulu Fire Department aided a hiker in distress on the Maili Pillbox Trail this afternoon. Honolulu Fire Captain Malcolm Medrano said the fire department was dispatched by 911 after a 22-year-old woman experienced numbness in her hands and mouth while hiking. Medrano said five resource units with 13 personnel...
Honolulu, HIKITV.com

Maili brushfire burns 2 acres, 95% contained

Honolulu Fire Department responded Sunday to a brush fire near Kauakama Road and Kulaku Street in Maili. The first firefighters arrived at the scene at 12:41 a.m. to find flames and smoke rising from the burning brush and grass halfway up the hillside. Rain showers and firefighting tactics helped contain...
Honolulu, HIhawaiinewsnow.com

Cause of overnight brush fire in Maili under investigation, HFD says

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A brush fire lit up a Maili hillside overnight prompting a multiple-unit response from the Honolulu Fire Department. HFD said they received the call shortly before 12:30 a.m. Sunday. Eleven units staffed with 33 personnel responded to the fire near Kaukama Road and Kulauku Street. When...
Honolulu, HIKITV.com

C&C of Honolulu honors first responders during National EMS Week

To recognize the City & County of Honolulu's first responders, Mayor Rick Blangiardi proclaimed May 16th-22nd, as National Emergency Medical Services Week. Mayor Blangiardi recognized both Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs) and paramedics for their daily life-saving work, sacrifices, and their commitment. City officials also announced emergency response hours in Ewa...
Honolulu, HIhawaiinewsnow.com

West Oahu shooting leaves 2 men seriously injured

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu EMS personnel treated two men for apparent gunshot wounds early Sunday morning. EMS said a 53-year-old man and a 30-year-old man were both seriously injured in the shooting that happened around 12:30 a.m. Crews were called out to a location along Hakimo Road in Nanakuli.
Honolulu, HIstaradvertiser.com

2 hospitalized after appparent shooting in Nanakuli

The Honolulu Police Department opened two attempted murder investigations today after gunshots were fired early this morning on Oahu’s west side. Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said an “apparent shooting” took place around 12:30 a.m. on Hakimo Road in Nanakuli. According to EMS, paramedics administered advanced lifesaving treatment to a 53-year-old...
Hawaii Statelawofficer.com

Hawaii police arrest man on suspicion of dousing homeless person with gasoline, setting him on fire

HONOLULU — Police in Hawaii announced an arrest made for attempted murder in connection to a case that involves a homeless man being doused with gasoline before he was set on fire in downtown Honolulu on Wednesday. According to police, their investigation led to a 45-year-old suspect who was arrested on suspicion of second-degree attempted murder Friday, KHON 2 reported.
Hawaii StateUS News and World Report

Hawaii Man Accused of Poisoning Stream, Prawns Fined $633K

HILO, Hawaii (AP) — The Hawaii Board of Land and Natural Resources fined a man more than $600,000 on accusations of poisoning a stream, killing an estimated 6,250 Tahitian prawns. It was the largest fine to date for an aquatic resource violation in the state, West Hawaii Today reported. Wayne...
Honolulu, HIOfficer.com

Honolulu Police Department's Robotic Dog, Spot, is Expected to Have Multiple Uses in the Future

HAWAII-The controversial robotic dog that the Honolulu Police Department purchased with federal relief funds last year will be useful for years, the department said. Known as Spot, the robot HPD bought from Boston Dynamics has been used primarily to get body temperature checks for homeless individuals participating in HPD's Provisional Outdoor Screening and Triage, or POST, program at Keehi Lagoon.
Hawaii StatePosted by
TheDailyBeast

Hawaii Cops Arrest Suspect Who Randomly Set Homeless Man on Fire

On Friday, Honolulu police arrested a 45-year-old man on suspicion of second-degree murder after he allegedly set a homeless person on fire. Officials say that in the early hours of Wednesday morning, William Woods approached a homeless man sleeping in the doorway of a business in downtown Honolulu and poured gas on him, before setting his victim on fire with a blowtorch. “That guy was completely in flames. He was just screaming,” a witness told the Hawaii Star-Advertiser. Other bystanders tried to help the frantic homeless man, with some yelling at him to drop and roll, while others called for water to help douse the flames, the Star-Advertiser reported. Officials say the 39-year-old victim suffered numerous second- and third-degree burns and has been hospitalized in critical condition.
cities-today.com

Honolulu’s bike-share scheme in danger of closure

Hawaii’s state capital Honolulu is cutting back services on its Biki bike-share scheme after sustaining huge financial losses during the pandemic. In 2019, the programme registered 1.4 million rides, but the pandemic has cut ridership figures in half. Of the 130 docking stations currently in operation, 40-50 are now facing...
Hawaii Statehawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii reports 83 new COVID cases; no additional fatalities

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported 83 new COVID cases on Monday, pushing the total number of cases in the state since the pandemic began to 33,834. There were no additional deaths. The death toll from the virus on Oahu stands at 492. Of the new cases, 62 were on...
Honolulu, HIKITV.com

Honolulu Hale lights up for Emergency Medical Services Week

Beginning Sunday, May 16th, through May 22nd, Honolulu Hale will be illuminated to honor National Emergency Medical Services Week. The city building will be lit up in light blue, signifying the EMS Star of Life. “We are incredibly proud of the men and women of the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services...
Honolulu, HIPosted by
Honolulu Journal

Honolulu, HIWest Hawaii Today

As I See It: Something has to be done, soon

The tourists are back, so is the traffic. It seems worse than ever. One contributor is that many destinations are not open; people have to drive further to meet their needs. While a lot of necessary improvements were made during the respite, no progress was made on the big one: Lako Blocko, which was covered in this column on June 1, 2019. The queues on Highway 11 and 19 (also known as Hawaii Belt Road, Kuakini Highway, Queen Kaahumanu Highway) back up for 2 miles or more. To get past the Lako Street intersection should take no more than 5 minutes, but 20 is more realistic and I have heard of an hour. The state Department of Transportation is promising to do something, someday, maybe. The existing intersection is overwhelmed several hours each day, it simply cannot handle the volume. This can only get worse, something has to be done, soon.
Honolulu, HIstaradvertiser.com

Drug deaths in Honolulu hit 5-year high in 2020

Drug-related deaths in Honolulu hit a five-year high last year, fueled by methamphetamine overdoses that have law enforcement focused on keeping more illegal drugs out of the islands. Read more. Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!. You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital...