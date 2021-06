(Clarinda) – Clarinda took its turn in honoring fallen law enforcement officers everywhere Wednesday afternoon. Clarinda Cemetery was the site of the annual Clarinda Police Memorial Ceremony. Officers from Clarinda Police and the Page County Sheriff’s Office joined retired law enforcement personnel and the public in the traditional observance at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. Assistant Page County Attorney Jim Varley gave this year’s keynote address. Varley paid tribute to officers who gave “the supreme sacrifice,” and current men and women and blue for their services to the community.