Knox Heritage Presents 2021 East Tennessee Preservation Awards
Each year, Knox Heritage presents awards to the very best preservation projects in east Tennessee. Many of those projects are in or near downtown Knoxville, and this year was no exception. Also, many of the awards went to projects I’ve profiled on this website. This particular year, Sanders Pace Architecture dominated the night with projects from South Knoxville to North Knoxville. Here’s a look at the projects in the downtown area or nearby.insideofknoxville.com