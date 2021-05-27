Cancel
Tennessee State

Knox Heritage Presents 2021 East Tennessee Preservation Awards

By Knoxville Urban Guy
insideofknoxville.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEach year, Knox Heritage presents awards to the very best preservation projects in east Tennessee. Many of those projects are in or near downtown Knoxville, and this year was no exception. Also, many of the awards went to projects I’ve profiled on this website. This particular year, Sanders Pace Architecture dominated the night with projects from South Knoxville to North Knoxville. Here’s a look at the projects in the downtown area or nearby.

insideofknoxville.com
#East Tennessee#Architecture Design#City Services#Knox Heritage#Sanders Pace Architecture#Barbermcmurry Architects#The Media Award#Dgray Hbogus#Llc#National Register#Axle Logistics#Emory Place#Clauss House#The Aslan Foundation#Elst Brewing Company#Candoro Marble Building#South High School#Jackson Avenue Ramps#East Knoxville#Awards
