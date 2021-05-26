In Advance of Coca-Cola 600, Mission 600 Rolls on for 4th Year

For the fourth consecutive year, Mission 600 has been accomplished in advance of the 62nd running of the Coca-Cola 600 on Memorial Day Weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Designed to honor the men and women of the U.S. Armed Forces, this year’s Mission 600 paired defending Coca-Cola 600 winner Brad Keselowski and Coca-Cola Family Racing drivers Daniel Suarez, Austin Dillon, Ryan Newman and Joey Logano with military bases to educate the NASCAR community about the day-to-day lives of the men and women who serve. This year’s campaign included a mix of in-person and virtual visits and marked the first time Mission 600 went international with Dillon visiting with forces in Kuwait and Logano talking to two units from Japan.