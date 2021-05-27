Cancel
How Remote Work Has Magnified Discrimination Against People Who Stutter

People who stutter have long been the target of discrimination and harassment. Far too common are the stories of being rejected for the customer-facing job or the lead part in the school play. Turns out, you can even become President of the United States and still have stuttering used against you. Now, with the pandemic-driven shift to virtual communication platforms and remote learning, the risks of discrimination have only increased.

TheMighty

TheMighty

The Mighty is a digital health community created to empower and connect people facing health challenges and disabilities.

