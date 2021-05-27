How Remote Work Has Magnified Discrimination Against People Who Stutter

Employees feel they need more mental health services than what is available to them in the workplace. Survey data by Headspace for Work has found that employees are more burned out at work now than at the beginning of the pandemic and they’re leaning on their employers for mental health benefits. According to a survey of more than 5,000 working adults in the U.S. and four other countries across 21 industries, employees reported “work stress, burnout, and more of a need for work-life balance” this year than last. At the same time, however, respondents reported their places of work are doing a poor job supporting their mental health during the pandemic with fewer mental health resources available than before the coronavirus (a 13% decrease).