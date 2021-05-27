Cancel
College Feminists host Take Back the Night week, organize virtual and in-person events

By Caroline Brew
Daily Northwestern
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleTake Back the Night, a weeklong event supporting sexual violence survivors and hosted by College Feminists, returned with virtual and in-person programming from May 23 to 29. Weinberg sophomore Susan Jeon, president of College Feminists, said in addition to supporting survivors, Take Back the Night intends to facilitate conversations on the roots of sexual violence and how to combat it at Northwestern.

dailynorthwestern.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Violence Against Women#Sexual Violence#Take Back The Night#College Feminists#Northwestern
