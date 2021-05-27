College Feminists host Take Back the Night week, organize virtual and in-person events

Cancer didn’t take a break during the pandemic and Relay for Life of Lima is eager to get back to work supporting those battling the deadly disease. “The World is Ready for a Cure” is this year’s theme of the relay and it will be in-person on August 7th. Organizers say the set up may be a little different, but the meaning is the same, helping those in the fight of their lives. The relay also raises funds for research and support services that stay here locally.