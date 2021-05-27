Quincy Lady Orioles wrap up Big 8 Conference Track Championship
CONCORD — The whole of the Big 8 conference traveled to Concord High School on Wednesday to compete in the Big 8 Conference Track and Field Championship meet. As has been the case all season long the Quincy Lady Orioles dominated the field on their way to the Big 8 Conference Championship meet victory, taking top honors with a team score of 161.33 points, officially ascending to the throne as Big 8 Conference Champions. With the victory the Lady Orioles finished off a dominant 2021 regular season, one that saw Quincy amass a season long record of 62-1 in dual meets and invitationals.www.thedailyreporter.com