Concord, MI

Quincy Lady Orioles wrap up Big 8 Conference Track Championship

Cover picture for the articleCONCORD — The whole of the Big 8 conference traveled to Concord High School on Wednesday to compete in the Big 8 Conference Track and Field Championship meet. As has been the case all season long the Quincy Lady Orioles dominated the field on their way to the Big 8 Conference Championship meet victory, taking top honors with a team score of 161.33 points, officially ascending to the throne as Big 8 Conference Champions. With the victory the Lady Orioles finished off a dominant 2021 regular season, one that saw Quincy amass a season long record of 62-1 in dual meets and invitationals.

Jackson County, MIPosted by
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Jackson Masters golf tournament implements rule change to allow more competition

JACKSON – The Jackson Masters golf tournament will have a deeper field of competition this year after a recent announcement by the Jackson Golf Committee. A new format to the 73rd annual event will allow more golfers to make the first-round cut when the tournament is held on June 5-6 at the Country Club of Jackson. Previously, the event would hold a 36-hole stroke play tournament with a first-round cut that allowed the lowest 25 scores (and additional ties) to advance to the final round of competition.
Michigan StateWILX-TV

Former MSU hoops player Ray Weathers to play in the Big3

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Ray Weathers has always kept the game of basketball at the forefront of his life and this summer he is making a return to the game. Weathers’ a member of Tom Izzo’s first team at Michigan State will be playing in the Big3, thanks to former NBA player Mike Bibby.
Michigan StateWILX-TV

MSU’s Piot In 29th Place At NCAA Regional

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State golfer James Piot shot a one over par 72 on day one of the NCAA Kingston Springs Regional in Tennessee Monday. Piot is tied for 29th place, seven shots behind first round leader Reid Davenport of Vanderbilt who shot a 65. Piot is aiming to be the individual player with the lowest score not on one of the five advancing teams from the Regional to earn a bid to the NCAA Championships, which begin May 28th in Arizona. There are two more days of play.
Michigan StatePosted by
247Sports

2023 OT Joey Su'a picks up big MSU offer

Michigan State has sent out a 2023 offensive tackle Joey Su'a. The 6-foot-5, 315-pound received the offer by reaching out to Michigan State first, due to a family connection that has long intrigued him about possibly playing at MSU. Georgia, Oregon, and Maryland also offered Su'a in the past week.
Concord, MIthedailyreporter.com

Bronson Viking track travels to Concord for Big 8 double dual

CONCORD — The Bronson Vikings took the long trip to Concord Wednesday night to compete in Big 8 track action. Wednesday’s meeting was a double dual meet, as Concord played out to both the Homer Trojans and the Bronson Vikings. While team scores were not made available, individual results were...
Michigan StatePosted by
FanSided

Will Michigan State football finally have 1,000-yard receiver in 2021?

It’s been a while since Michigan State football had a 1,000-yard receiver. No receiver really approached that number last season because of the pandemic-shortened schedule and Cody White came close in 2019 with 922 yards. Even the great Felton Davis III didn’t reach that mark and his final season was cut short with an injury so he didn’t get a fair shot after a breakout year in 2017.
Jackson County, MIjtv.tv

Area Baseball Community Honors Bob Wright

Frances Wright accepts a plaque and poster from Jackson High School Athletic Director Jack Fairly prior to the championship game in the Bob Wright Memorial Baseball Invitational. Photo by Jeff Steers, JTV Sports. JTV Sports. Most everyone who has played baseball in Jackson County in the last 60-plus years probably...
Concord, MIwtvbam.com

Bronson track teams compete against Homer and Concord

CONCORD, MI (WTVB) – The Bronson Vikings track teams competed against Homer and Concord on Wednesday in a Big 8 Conference meet at Concord. The team scores were not posted as of Wednesday evening. Bronson’s Gerardo Martinez won the boys pole vault. The Bronson girls recorded six first place finishes....