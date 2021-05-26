Chase Briscoe to honor Petty Officer Second Class (SEAL) Marc A. Lee at Charlotte Motor Speedway

● Chase Briscoe and the No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing team matched their best finish of the 2021 season last weekend at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway. Briscoe rallied after going down a lap early in the event, using pit strategy to place the No. 14 Ford Mustang in the top-10. Despite being on older tires, he maintained his position up front and was fighting for a top-10 finish in the closing laps and took the checkered flag 11th.