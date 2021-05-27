Quincy, Union City and Bronson compete at Big 8 Track Championship
CONCORD — In the boys portion of the Big 8 Conference Championship Meet held at Concord High School on Wednesday, it was the host Concord Yellow Jackets just nipping the Reading Rangers, winning the meet with a score of 115 points. Reading finished in a close second, scoring 112 points. Jonesville finished in third place with 86.5 points, just a half a point better than the Quincy Orioles who took fourth place with 86 points, Homer finished in fifth place with 72 points, followed by Springport in sixth with 24 points, Union City in seventh place with 16.5 points, and Bronson in eighth place with 13 points.www.thedailyreporter.com