Quincy, Union City and Bronson compete at Big 8 Track Championship

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The Coldwater Cardinals won both ends of a non-conference baseball doubleheader against the Quincy Orioles at Lowe Field, taking the opener 15-4 in five innings before winning the nightcap 10-2. In the first game, Coldwater scored nine runs in the first inning, added a run in the fourth, and picked up five runs in the fifth to end the game on the 10-run mercy rule. Logan Farmer smacked a grand slam to cap the game; he also had a triple and ended with 6 RBIs. Brock Thornton had a single and a double, while winning pitcher Aiden Marsden had 6 strikeouts in 2-2/3 innings of work. Kyle Rodesiler had 2 hits for Quincy.