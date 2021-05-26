Is Substance Abuse Affecting Your Relationship?

Originally Posted On: How to Live Freely Alcohol-Free – Addiction Freedom Now. Stepping away from alcohol is one of the biggest and most rewarding decisions you can make in life. It can be a daunting journey in the beginning, but once you attain a life without alcohol, you’ll find it is extremely rewarding. Kicking alcohol away for good can be a struggle as life around us gets in the way. Our social life is often filled with people who drink and it’s up to us to find ways of socializing without feeling the need to drink. Changing the way you think and approach both alcohol and your life without it doesn’t happen instantly. However, you can take several steps, bit by bit, to make the process easier.