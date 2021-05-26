Is Substance Abuse Affecting Your Relationship?
Since the pandemic began, many people have been turning to alcohol or other drugs more often and in greater quantities to help them cope. Not only has there been a significant increase in substance use disorders, but there has also been a spike in overdoses. These aren’t just disembodied trends. They are made up of real people struggling in real ways. And although COVID-19 restrictions are easing and life may be “getting back to normal,” these issues will likely persist.blogs.webmd.com