Are you also waiting for Madden NFL 22? Read the full article to know more about Madden NFL 22, its release date, and more details. Based on American Football, Madden NFL series was initiated in 1988. This series has witnessed 33 games to date. Out of which, 6 games were named after John Madden, and the rest of the games were named as “Madden NFL”. The series of Madden NFL started in 1994. Since then, almost every year the game series experience an installment. Also, this is the only game series in the world that is licensed by National Football League (NFL). In this article, we are going to talk about the next installment in Madden NFL Series. So, here is everything you need to know.