Game company CD Projekt RED recently reported in a published earnings paper that earnings for the first quarter of FY2021 have fallen. A lot of. The game company said it was down 64.7 percent, which is $8.7 million compared to the projected $21.8 million. Analysts revealed it was meant to generate that kind of money, but they say it’s the result of the 2 percent drop in revenue. However, the main reason is the continuous development to fix the controversial video game Cyberpunk 2077. They are even considering making DLC.